Boris Johnson news: Energy crisis could last for months, PM admits





Alok Sharma insists gas supplies are secure Boris Johnson admitted the energy crisis could last for months as the government scrambles to protect businesses and consumers from a sharp rise in gas prices, spurred by increased global demand and an energy shortage wind turbine in the UK this summer. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with gas industry bosses on Monday to discuss the issue, after wholesale costs soared 70% in August alone. The minister, who acknowledged the time is of concern for customers, spoke to regulator Ofgem on Sunday, insisting the public would be protected by the government’s energy price caps. Boris Johnson also sought to reassure the public that he was confident the supply issues would be easily resolved. However, there are fears that more small energy providers will disappear after the recent bankruptcy of four companies. It has been reported that Bulb, the country’s sixth-largest energy supplier, is seeking a bailout due to difficulties facing the industry. Key points Show last update



1632130688 Fixing broken Brexit trade deal, MPs tell Johnson A group of all-party MPs have warned Boris Johnson to fix his broken Brexit trade deal, citing evidence he is unpopular with the public. A UK Trade and Business Commission poll found that 53 percent of those polled believe the deal has created more problems than it solved. The problems include the obstacles faced by companies losing to international competitors and the risk of irrevocable damage to UK agriculture. The evidence we have heard from dozens of experts and companies confirms that this deal is broken and will continue to create problems in our supply chain and cost the UK jobs and money, said Labor MP Hilary Benn. Rory sullivanSeptember 20, 2021 10:38 AM 1632129243 Britain’s sixth-largest energy company calls for bailout Bulb, the UK’s sixth largest energy company, is seeking a bailout amid a dramatic spike in wholesale gas prices. The startup, which supplies electricity and gas to some 1.7 million customers, is said to be working to find new funding avenues. A Bulb spokesperson said: From time to time we explore various opportunities to fund our business plans and continue our mission of reducing bills and CO2 emissions. Like everyone in the industry, we were monitoring wholesale prices and their impact on our business. Daniel Keane has the details: Rory sullivanSeptember 20, 2021 10:14 AM 1632127838 PM will ask Biden to reopen travel from UK Boris Johnson will ask Joe Biden to reopen UK to US travel, a UK minister has confirmed. Foreign Minister James Cleverly said BBC Radio 4s Today program that it was safe for America to grant entry to British travelers. Well obviously international travel is extremely important to the UK, we want to come up with a situation where the Brits can go to one of our closest partners in the world, and the PM will say very, very clearly that travel to and from the UK is safe, he said. This is important to us, and as strong international partners, this is what we should seek to do. Rory sullivanSeptember 20, 2021 9:50 AM 1632126638 PM tries to ease tensions with France Boris Johnson spoke of Britain’s ineradicable love for France in an effort to ease tensions with Paris, following the backlash caused by the Aukus nuclear submarine partnership between Australia, the United States United and the United Kingdom. As a result of the deal, France lost its € 56 billion deal to supply Australia with 12 diesel-electric submarines. French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the move a stab in the back, while Emmanuel Macron’s administration described the UK as a vassal state of the United States. Rory sullivanSeptember 20, 2021 9:30 AM 1632125438 Inside politics In our daily political roundup, Jon Stone takes a closer look at Boris Johnson’s climate diplomacy and its chances of success: < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Inside the policy: Boris Johnson lands in America for a bit of climate diplomacy but he’s not optimistic, writes Jon Stone Rory sullivanSeptember 20, 2021 9:10 AM 1632124373 Only six in ten chances of succeeding at Cop26, according to Johnson Boris Johnson said there were only six in ten chances of reaching a decisive deal at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November. Speaking from New York, he bluntly warned that some major economies need to do much more for the talks to be successful. It is going to be difficult, but people have to understand that it is crucial for the world, he added. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports: Rory sullivanSeptember 20, 2021 8:52 AM 1632123462 Truss to meet with Iranian foreign minister over detained UK nationals New Foreign Minister Liz Truss will demand that Iran release the detained British nationals – including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – in a meeting with her Iranian counterpart on Monday. She will meet with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Ms Truss said: I will call on Iran to ensure the immediate and permanent release of all British nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran, and to start working with us to mend our broken relationship. The UK, US and our international partners are fully committed to a nuclear deal, but every day Iran continues to delay talks while stepping up its own nuclear program means there is less space. for diplomacy. Rory sullivanSeptember 20, 2021 8:37 AM 1632122430 France cancels defense summit with UK in protest France has called off a summit with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to protest the Aukus submarine deal, according to reports. The move comes in response to Australia’s decision to roll back a submarine deal with France in favor of Aukus’ new security partnership with the United States and Britain. here is Peter Stubley with more details: Rory sullivanSeptember 20, 2021 8:20 AM 1632121598 Supply chain problems could last for months, PM admits Boris Johnson does not rule out that the energy crisis could last for months. Its ripple effects include a shortage of carbon dioxide threatening meat production and the distribution of frozen foods. Although the Prime Minister, who is currently in the United States to meet with Joe Biden, has said the crisis will be temporary, he has not wanted to guarantee that it will not last for months. Rory sullivanSeptember 20, 2021 8:06 AM 1632120799 Kwarteng to hold emergency energy talks Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with energy industry executives on Monday amid fears over rising gas prices. It comes after wholesale costs rose 70% in August, exacerbating a situation that has worsened significantly since January. The minister has not given up on appointing a special administrator, which is seen as a form of temporary nationalization. Our priority is to protect consumers. If a supplier of last resort is not possible, a special administrator would be appointed by Ofgem and the government, Kwarteng said. The goal is to continue supplying customers until the business can be saved or customers are transferred to new suppliers. Rory sullivanSeptember 20, 2021 7:53 AM

