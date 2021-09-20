Farmers ask Jokowi to import corn to stabilize feed prices





Joint National Chicken Breeding Organization (GOPAN) President Herry Dermawan urged the government to import But to stabilize the surge in animal feed prices during the last quarter. The request was conveyed by Herry with representatives of other pastoralists during his meeting with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi on Wednesday (9/15/2021) at the State Palace, Jakarta. Jokowi, according to Herry, considers the proposal to import corn as positive. "If that's the thing [jagung] no, we don't have to be ashamed to import. We offer open or closed imports. This means that when harvest time comes we are not allowed to import, "Herry told Bisnis by phone on Monday (9/20/2021). The import proposal deviates from the concerns of farmers as the price of feed maize has already exceeded the reference price of the Ministry of Commerce at Rp 6,200 per kilogram. Indeed, the reference price of the Ministry of Commerce is 4,500 IDR. On the other hand, the representatives of the farmers questioned the report of the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who claimed that there was a corn surplus of 2 million tons this year. Meanwhile, the price But even experienced a significant increase. "Could it be that the goods are not available, it means the government made a mistake in registering them, but if someone accumulates the goods, the price of corn will definitely go down," he said. . Based on Gopan records in September, the price of DOC or chicks is between Rp 6,500-7,000 per head. The feed is in the range of Rp 7,950 to Rp 8,100. Meanwhile, the farmers' base cost is in the range of Rp 19,000 to Rp 19,500. The sale price for the last two weeks is in the position of Rp. 16,500 to Rp. 18,000. Previously, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi pledged to address the issues of independent farmers who were struggling to feed themselves due to the protracted Covid 19 pandemic. The plan is for the government to move the distribution of feed specifically for corn closer to a number of centers in other production areas. "As instructed by the president, we will take swift action this week so that the demand for corn, especially in the three problematic locations, namely Klaten Blitar and Lampung, can be processed at very prescriptive prices. If necessary, use some subsidies, "Syahrul said in an official statement. , Thursday (9/16/2021). In addition, Syahrul promised to add more special feeding centers But in areas that have a breeding base. In addition, the ministry will maintain price stability and control to keep them under control and improve regulations and rules that can protect farmers.

