KCR, K-IV after Project Green Line goes live, says Haleem – Journal





KARACHI: Opposition leader in Sindh Haleem Assembly Adil Sheikh on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing quality transport to citizens of the provincial capital as a fleet of 40 buses drove reached Karachi to be used by the Green Line bus service.

The people of Karachi would now get rid of the crumbling and worn-out buses thanks to the federal government not leaving the Karachiites at the mercy of the ineffective Sindh government, said Sheikh, who is also Pakistan’s central vice president Tehreek-i-Insaf. in a press release. PTI workers also staged a symbolic protest, holding photos of old worn out buses run by the Sindh government in the metropolis.

He said that the inauguration of the Karachi Circular Railway is expected in a few days, and the K-IV mega water supply project will also turn out to be another giveaway from the PTI government in Karachi after its completion.

He said the government of Sindh claimed to have spent 1,161 billion rupees on the transport sector and road construction during its 13-year reign in the province, while 3.11 billion rupees was earmarked for this effect in the 2020-2021 budget.

He said that in the current fiscal year 2021-22 an additional 6.46 billion rupees had been allocated to the transport sector but all projects remained limited to mere announcements and no changes were being made. intervened in the field.

The 3.9-kilometer Orange Line, the shortest transport service of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in Karachi, was inaugurated on June 11, 2016, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.14 billion. , but the project remained unfinished despite the passage of more than four years. , he said.

Red Line, a 27 km section from Malir Halt to Numaish, and another section from Numaish to Tower were still pending completion, he said.

The yellow line was another abandoned project whereby 104 new buses were to be integrated into the local transport system, he said and added that an agreement in this regard was signed with a Chinese company in 2016, under which the government of Sindh was to provide 30%. of the total cost of the project while the remaining 70 pc were to be made available by the Chinese firm.

But, he said, the Sindh government has not fulfilled its part of the deal and work on the project has been halted. The government of Sindh announced a plan to run 1,000 buses on 40 different routes in Karachi in 2019 which failed to materialize as Peoples Bus Service was another failure that ended in pilot phase in four months, he said.

Sheikh said a 600 bus project named after Shaheed Benazir Bhutto met the same fate as the announcement of electric buses being put into service ended with a simple announcement because not a single electric bus was ‘was initiated by the government of Sindh. Even project data was not available on the website of the provincial transport departments, he added.

He said better transportation facilities were available to citizens in the provincial capital until 1990, but a recent Bloomberg report said Karachi had the worst local transportation system among the 100 mega-cities in the world.

He said that PPP had ruthlessly plundered the national chessboard and that the people of Sindh were deprived of even basic facilities. Fifty new CNG buses were imported in 2007 at an estimated cost of Rs 250 million, but the PPP government sold the buses to its party leader for a ridiculous price through a bogus auction, he said. declared.

Posted in Dawn, September 20, 2021

