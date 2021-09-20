Johnson cautious about keeping UN climate fund pledges





LONDON: Forcing rich countries to honor their UN climate fund pledges this week will be “an exaggerated exercise,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted ahead of a meeting Monday with world leaders to do just that. At the Copenhagen climate conference in 2009, rich countries pledged to provide $ 100 billion in annual funding from 2020 to poorer countries to counter the effects of climate change. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said progress had been “disappointing”, with developing countries receiving $ 79.6 billion in 2019. “I think doing everything this week is going to be overkill,” Johnson told reporters as he traveled to New York on Sunday to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to the PA news agency. He added that he considered the odds of achieving this ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November as “six out of 10”. “It is going to be difficult, but people have to understand that it is crucial for the world,” he said. He added that there were “real signs of progress” from China, the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, even as COP26 chairman Alok Sharma said on Sunday that the chairman Chinese Xi Jinping had not yet confirmed his participation in the conference. Johnson will convene Monday’s leaders’ meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “We are running out of time. World leaders must deliver on their climate commitments ahead of @ COP26,” Johnson said in a tweet. The United Nations Climate Fund is the primary funding tool for the Paris Agreement, which calls for capping global temperature rises to “well below” two degrees Celsius, and to 1.5 ° C if possible. . The treaty provides billions of dollars a year for poor countries already facing floods, heat waves, rising seas and super storms made worse by climate change. In addition to attending UNGA, Johnson will visit the White House on his trip, days after the announcement of a new security pact between the United States, Australia and Britain that caused a deep rupture with the French ally. He will also meet Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, known for his skepticism about climate change, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. When asked if he would challenge Bezos over the amount of tax Amazon pays in the UK and on workers’ rights, Johnson replied that he “certainly” would. “But I will also congratulate him on his massive forestry initiative. He is investing heavily in tree planting around the world,” he said.

