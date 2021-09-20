Pakistan calls for stop Afghanistan’s economic collapse at UN – Journal





UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in New York on Monday (today) for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in which Pakistan will join the United Nations in urging the world to prevent a economic collapse in Afghanistan.

The situation in Afghanistan is unpredictable, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in an interview with UN News.

Because of all the different measures and sanctions that exist, there is a risk of completely strangling the economy, he warned.

We need to stabilize Afghanistan, Pakistani UN envoy Munir Akram said in conversation with Dawn. Pakistan would take this opportunity to call for preventing an economic collapse in Afghanistan, he said.

Those who want to play politics can play politics. But everyone knows the consequences of an economic collapse.

Imran to address UNGA session from Islamabad on 24

The collapse could trigger a humanitarian crisis, an influx of refugees, rekindle conflict and drug trafficking and reinforce terrorism, he said. All of these things should be avoided.

The UN chief also underlined the consequences of mismanagement of the Afghan issue at this time. What happened in Afghanistan could encourage terrorist groups or other rebel movements to become more aggressive, he said.

Mr. Guterres elaborated on the subject, highlighting the points he believes need to be addressed in order to stabilize Afghanistan.

We all want Afghanistan to have an inclusive government that respects human rights, especially of women and girls (and) is never a center for terrorists again, he said. We all want Afghanistan to fight drug trafficking.

The United Nations, he said, has a duty to engage Afghanistan, on the basis of what we can provide, and what we can provide is essential humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations, however, should also engage in explaining to the Taliban how important it is for them to have a government that is inclusive of all different ethnicities, and, of course, with women, he said. he declares.

Ambassador Akram said Pakistan’s priorities at the 76th UNGA would be to promote its own economic and social development in these difficult times.

Pakistan, he said, will stress its concerns about India’s occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the major human rights violations India was committing there.

We want the world to realize the threat to peace and security resulting from this situation, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the UNGA from Islamabad on September 24. The Foreign Minister will convene a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the situation there. He will also participate in the meeting on UN Security Council reforms and other meetings on the climate crisis and energy issues.

The Prime Minister will also participate, virtually, in a conference of 30 world leaders. The UN chief called the meeting to discuss the Glasgow climate conference later this year.

The foreign minister will also call on the UNGA president, the secretary general and European and world leaders.

But Ambassador Akram acknowledged that Afghanistan would be the key issue before this UNGA. Our strategy is to see how to stabilize Afghanistan, restore peace, promote reconciliation, provide humanitarian aid and revive the Afghan economy, he said.

We will also address the issue of terrorism, in particular the activities of the TTPs.

The 76th UNGA, he said, will not focus on recognizing the Taliban government in Kabul. This question could arise later, as they have yet to form a permanent government, he said. They are not yet seeking representation.

They can do this after the formation of a permanent government.

When asked if the international community was willing to help Afghanistan, Ambassador Akram noted that at a UN conference last week, the Secretary-General asked for $ 600 million but that 1 , $ 2 billion has been pledged. This shows the level of interest.

To avoid a human crisis, he said, Pakistan was also calling for the thawing of Afghan reserves because without cash the economy will collapse.

Posted in Dawn, September 20, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1647300/pakistan-to-call-for-preventing-afghanistans-economic-collapse-at-un The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos