32 years later, the University of Islamabad is still not functional – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Despite the passage of 32 years, a college established in Mera Begwal near Bhara Kahu has not opened its doors to students because successive governments have never made serious attempts to make it functional. However, local PTI MP Khurram Shahzad Nawaz is now making efforts to make the college functional.

Residents have called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter.

The college is located on the outskirts of Islamabad and over the past 32 years it has seen only one development: the renovation of its building in 2013-14 by a public sector university. Since then, the problem has gone unattended.

Residents and concerned officials said there was a polytechnic on Peshawar Road in Rawalpindi which was closed in 1977 after it became a site of frequent protests. Officials said that in an effort to stop the constant protests on Peshawar Road, the government of the day closed the college and converted it into an EME college.

Letter was written to Minister of Education to start classes, MP says

In 1985, the government decided to establish a new polytechnic college in Islamabad, and residents donated 232 kanals for the project.

The construction of the building was completed in 1989 but the college awaits its inauguration until this day.

In 2013, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) decided to start his classes there and also spent millions of rupees on the renovation of the building. Later, AIOU, which had nothing to do with technical education, decided to distance itself from the project.

Recently a meeting was held to discuss the fate of the college. The meeting was attended by MPs Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, parliamentary sectarian education Wajiha Qamar and officials from the education department.

Participants said the building would be used for a technical college as well as a model college. Part of the building could also be used for a health center.

Sources said that after the meeting, MP Khurram Nawaz wrote a letter to Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood for making the building functional. The letter dated September 9, available with Dawn, stated: Your attention is invited to the restoration of the Mera Begwal building, which was built almost 30 years ago to provide technical education to the community, but the building remains abandoned and the hopes of the community could not materialize.

He said that at the request of the community, a meeting was held on August 31 to resolve the issue. The letter said that it was decided at the meeting that the building would become operational as a boys’ university and technical college.

The Federal Directorate of Education would ensure the provision of teaching and other staff, equipment and minor repairs and maintenance of the building.

As the land donated by the community is 232 kanals, the additional land will be used to provide health services to the community. For this purpose, a 200-bed hospital will be built.

The letter said it had been decided that regular college classes would start from March 2022 and August 2022.

In this scenario it is asked to ask your team to speed up the building repair and maintenance process and complete the other necessary requirements as soon as possible so that the admissions can begin according to the stated times, read the letter.

On the other hand, a local resident said that in the past attempts have also been made, but to no avail.

The Prime Minister should take note of this question. His directive alone could make the college functional, he said.

When contacted, the MP confirmed to Dawn that he had written a letter to the Minister of Education, saying the issue was going to be resolved. At the recent meeting, it was decided that classes would resume next year, he added.

Posted in Dawn, September 20, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1647272/32-years-on-college-in-islamabad-still-hasnt-become-functional The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos