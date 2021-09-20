Connect with us

Efforts under the administration of US President Joe Biden to partner with India

There is a “real whole-of-government effort” to partner with India and to see how the two democratic countries can pave the way for greater opportunity in the future under US President Joe Biden, said Nisha Desai Biswal, President of US-India Business. Advice.

Biswal, who was Assistant Secretary of State for Central Asia in the Obama administration, said US President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pragmatic leaders.

She said they see in each other the ability to advance key goals and priorities.

As Deputy Secretary of State for Central Asia, Biswal played a key role in Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States in 2014.

“I think the administration (Biden) is very impatient,… there is a real effort by the whole government on the US side to partner with India,” she said, adding that Modi and Biden have a very warm relationship.

They have met in the past. But later this week, it would be the first time they have had their face-to-face meeting at the White House.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to the United States this week to participate in the first in-person Quad Summit which is expected to focus largely on contemporary global challenges, including the Afghan crisis, the Covid pandemic and ensuring a free Indo-Pacific. and open.

In Washington, Modi is expected to have separate bilateral talks with President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The Modi-Biden bilateral meeting is scheduled to take place at the White House on September 23.

“I think they (Biden and Modi) have a warm relationship… But they’re also both extremely pragmatic leaders who have very ambitious agendas and I think they see in each other the ability to do advancing key goals and priorities, ”Biswal said.

The head of the US India Business Council and the senior vice president for South Asia of the powerful United States Chamber of Commerce, Biswal has said in recent weeks that there have been many visits from the United States in India.

These include the visit of Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry and Deputy Secretary of Energy and the reported visit of the Director of the CIA. Several senior UD military officials have also made trips to India in recent weeks.

The Prime Minister’s visit, she observed, comes at a very important time when the United States and India, and certainly all of the QUAD nations, have so much to discuss.

“Certainly we see that while there has been strong collaboration on the pandemic and in particular to respond to the wave that India experienced earlier this year, there is a lot of concern over how the pandemic is manifesting itself in the global community, with a Delta variant and the possibility of other new variants, ”said Biswal.

“I think both in the bilateral meetings, in the Quad meetings and in the meetings that are planned on the sidelines of the UNGA, the ongoing pandemic is going to be a very key aspect. So I suspect that this will be an area. major of concentration. “

The climate collaboration between the United States and India will be another area of ​​interest for the two countries, she said, adding that India has expressed real interest in different aspects such as green hydrogen. on electric mobility and on the greening of supply chains.

“These are the things that we strongly support in the US-India Business Council of the United States House as we reflect on the different opportunities for new technologies and the ability to help attract additional funding and investment in India’s clean infrastructure initiatives, ”Biswal said.

The things that are most eagerly awaited and hoped for on the bilateral side really are about how Modi and Biden can engage in an economic and trade partnership, she said.

“Our collaboration across a range of efforts has become a high priority, whether on education and scientific research, or on examining emerging areas of security, including cyber, that States- United and India are increasingly converging in their perspective, ”Biswal said. .

Noting the importance of finding ways to converge the trade and economic policies of the United States and India, Biswal said Prime Minister Modi had recently taken “very big steps”, including that on retrospective taxation, and these have been “incredibly well received”. by the business and investor community.

“But the United States and India don’t have any sort of structure, trade deal, treaty or real architecture in place. We need to think about how we deepen and converge our economies and deepen our partnership. economic, ”she said.

Biswal said, “I hear a lot more of a bullish stance from the Indian government on its desire to explore a deeper trading partnership with the United States. There is an opening to exploring an FTA, or some sort of targeted trade deal. This is fantastic. “

She hoped that the two leaders would seize the opportunity to put the two nations on the right track towards a stronger partnership.

“When you look at the new economic opportunities in emerging technologies, the digital economy, clean technology, supporting a manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem in India, I think now is the time to invest in efforts to move this forward. The business community is very optimistic about India and the prospect of doing very big things with India, ”said Biswal. (With PTI inputs)

