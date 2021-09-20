Biden’s struggles with China, Europe invite unwelcome comparisons with Trump

President Joe Biden has campaigned on his foreign policy credentials, but he and Chinese President Xi Jinping are locked in a great-power stalemate as Biden alienates longtime European allies.

Biden has denounced China for alleged human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims and Beijing’s refusal to cooperate with investigations into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. But those condemnations came at the expense of progress on trade and climate issues as the president angered European partners, such as France, at a new national security alliance trying to contain China.

China hoped Biden’s approach would be similar to that of former President Barack Obama. In short, that Biden would apologize for past tensions, promise to collaborate in areas of mutual interest, and ignore controversies. But Biden, like former President Donald Trump, has not capitulated, according to Zack Cooper, a senior researcher at the American Enterprise Institute and an expert at the Vandenberg Coalition China.

“They are struggling to engage and get the Biden team to change the way they talk about China,” he said. “My feeling is that in fact, the leaders in Beijing at the moment, they’re not looking for much outside of bilateral interactions.”

For Cooper, neither the United States nor China has any incentive to give in because of domestic politics and long-term goals.

Biden’s stance on China is one of the few sustaining policies of the Trump administration. But Biden, former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former vice chairman, is trying to differentiate himself from his predecessor, a headstrong political novice, by seeking common ground with Beijing.

But if Biden’s overall strategy toward China seeks to change Beijing’s behavior “or just keep the line,” Cooper said the president still needs to improve relations with Europe and Southeast Asia. East.

“If the Biden team truly believes that there is a competition between democracy and autocracies, and that democracies have to keep their promises, then we have to rally Europe to this vision,” he said. “Many of the great European states are not here at the moment.”

Biden angered China and France this week by celebrating a new national security alliance with the UK and Australia. The partnership aims to help Australia build nuclear submarines to deter Beijing’s growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region over disputed territory.

The news of the US-UK-Australia alliance sparked outrage from China, which denounced the trio for its “Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the alliance because of US strategic interests, with the added benefit of promoting international standards and Indo-Pacific peace and stability.

The US-UK-Australia alliance was announced after China snubbed Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry this month. Chinese officials have refused to meet Kerry in person, despite the Obama-era Secretary of State and the 2004 Democratic presidential candidate traveling to Tianjin, east of Beijing. Biden and Xi called a 90-minute phone call last week after the incident.

“The call was very familiar. It was blunt,” Psaki told reporters. “He didn’t avoid areas of disagreement, but the tone was neither condescending nor condescending. It was respectful.”

“This call was aimed at keeping the communication channels open,” she said. “What we have seen is that the importance here is to engage Xi directly at the leadership level due to the centralization of power and the power that is in his hands.”

A White House reading of the Biden-Xi conversation vaguely described the couple’s discussion of how it was “the responsibility of the two nations to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict.” The prospect of “division and even confrontation” was first raised by Xi in January at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

China wasn’t the only country Biden angered this week with his US-UK-Australia alliance.

France, upset that Australia was dropping a $ 90 billion submarine contract with Paris, called off a gala in Washington that would have marked the 240th anniversary of the Battle of the Caps, a critical naval battle of the American War. ‘Independence. France then recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia, accusing Biden of Trump-style unpredictability.

When asked what Biden thought of being compared to Trump, Psaki replied, “I would say the president doesn’t think much about it.”

Biden’s job approvals have declined since the summer, especially after the president’s disastrous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

After smaller cutbacks on Biden’s opposition to the Russian-German Nord Stream II pipeline project and his reluctance to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions, Afghanistan has eroded Biden’s reputation for competence and compassion at home and abroad.

British and German politicians have been particularly critical of Biden’s exit strategy, although the president denied it last month.

“I haven’t seen any questioning of our credibility by our allies,” Biden told reporters. “The point is, I haven’t seen it. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite.”

