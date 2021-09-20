Kashmir isn’t about bombings, it’s about people … beautiful people: actor Imran Khan





“As for Kashmir, a typical Bollywood movie will show either armed militants, a bombing, or someone flying Pakistani flags, which is not Kashmir. We cannot generalize. things. It could be a small part of the population. I have found loving and educated common Kashmiris. I think the literacy of women in Kashmir is much better than in many states outside, “said Imran.

While a typical film tends to victimize the Kashmiri Pandits, who left the valley as a result of armed militancy in the 1990s, “Sarghoshiyan”, which also revolves around the subject, shows a Kashmiri Pandit boy, whose Parents also left the valley after the eruption of activism, returning to his roots during his random visit to Kashmir with his friend.

“Now I understand why I was at a loss in Mumbai and couldn’t find a job. It was because the house called me”, tells Aryan Raina played by Hasan Zaidi to his friend Vikram Roy played by Indraneil Sengupta , who is on a photography mission. in Kashmir towards the end of the film.

Aryan’s grandfather, Pandit Raina, played by Alok Nath, who prefers to stay in the valley after militancy erupted, believes leaving Kashmir would be abandoning the homeland. Its final rites are performed by local Muslims in addition to Aryans who are previously informed by Muslim neighbors.

The film also featured unexplored tourist destinations, including the Aharbal Waterfall and the Mughal Road in southern Kashmir, as well as some villages.

Imran said people on the outside have certain prejudices about Kashmiris, but experience a whole different picture when they come here.

Aside from the people, there are many places that are also unexplored, he said. “The filmmakers don’t go beyond the usual tourist destinations like Gulmarg or Pahalgam. In fact, there are small, unexplored villages outside of many tourist destinations,” he said.

Imran recently uploaded a bizarre 11-minute YouTube video urging people to visit Kashmir.

