Former US President Donald Trump Supports Wuhan Covid Laboratory Leak Theory





It was once dismissed as a conspiracy theory. But ex-President Donald Trump shared one of the signs that Covid-19 could come from a Wuhan lab.

The idea that the deadly Covid-19 pandemic originated from a Wuhan laboratory was once widely dismissed as little more than a fanciful conspiracy theory.

But today, a growing number of insiders and experts are convinced that this is exactly how it started on the globe, including former US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Sky News reporter Sharri Markson for the explosive documentary What Really Happened in Wuhan, Mr Trump shared clues that he said showed it was “obvious” that Covid had escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Some of the information is classified… but common sense tells you that it is most likely – and when I say most likely, like 95% – is from the Wuhan lab,” he said.

“I don’t know if they had bad thoughts or if it was blatant incompetence, but somehow it came from Wuhan and the Wuhan lab.”

Mr Trump said one of the first clues to the impending disaster – and his connection to the Wuhan lab – was after he “started hearing stories … that there were a lot of body bags out there. outside the laboratory ”.

“I heard that a long time ago and if they actually had body bags, that was a little indication, wasn’t it?” “

This is a view supported by some of the most senior members of the Trump administration, including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who told Markson that there was “enormous evidence, although indirect, that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the focal point of this ”.

“The cumulative evidence that can be seen points singularly to the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he said.

“The most likely origin of Covid-19 was a laboratory leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology – it is certainly a probability, and probably a certainty,” added John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence administration.

He said if the virus had naturally passed from bats to humans via the Wuhan wet market, which was the widely accepted theory, that would not explain why the Chinese government acted the way it did in the weeks and months after the virus first appeared.

“The Chinese Communist Party would not have closed Wuhan. It would not have silenced doctors, scientists and journalists, and would have made some disappear, ”he said, adding that the intelligence community first became aware of the virus at the end of 2019.

Intelligence later revealed that three scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were stricken with Covid-like symptoms in October 2019 – three months before the first case was officially reported in late December.

Mr Pompeo said based on all the evidence he had seen, that this was the ‘first cluster’ of Covid-19.

“I didn’t see any evidence that there was a cluster that started anywhere other than this one,” he said.

David Asher, the former US State Department Covid-19 investigator, agreed and said he was shocked the world “could have had some foreknowledge – we could have known in November 2019 that a disaster was happening inside Wuhan ”.

“We could have reacted,” he said.

“The whole world could have been different… it would have been like stopping 9/11 before it happened.”

He said the intelligence failure occurred as government agencies these days were “drowned in data,” which meant the information could not be processed in a timely manner.

As for these three scientists who may have been the world’s first Covid-19 patients, their fate remains a mystery – as does the fate of Huang Yanling, a Wuhan Institute researcher whose existence has been erased. from the lab’s website in early 2020 with her social media presence, leading many to believe that she had been infected with Covid before she disappeared.

So was the Covid fiasco an unlucky accident, or something more sinister?

According to Mr. Trump at least, he “would like to think that it was not” developed as a biological weapon and instead escaped out of incompetence.

“So I think it was probably an accident, I don’t think it was on purpose, if it was, it’s basically war,” Mr Trump said.

