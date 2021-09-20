Trumps Breadcrumb Trail is the path Cox hopes to follow in the GOP Primary for Governor – Maryland Matters





Of the. Daniel L. Cox (R-Frederick). Photo by Danielle E. Gaines.

The 2022 Republican primary election for governor could again be Gov. Larry Hogan versus Donald Trump.

Kelly Schulz may be carrying the banner of Hogan and moderate Republicans in next year’s gubernatorial primary election, but Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick), a fringe political figure, believes this is Donald Trump’s sequel to Marylands, but could instead be a generous gift to Democrats.

Hogan spent all of the 2016 and 2020 election seasons denigrating and ultimately rejecting Trump, but when the noise died down, Trump prevailed in 2016, winning the party primary across all subdivisions of the state, some with large margins.

To roughly paraphrase Shakespeare, the comparisons suck. Trump was not on the ballot, and he was not directly involved in the recent California recall election. But Trumpism was, in the reincarnated form of talk show host Larry Elder, who, like his avatar, turned out to be all talkative and talkative.

Trumpisms’ tails have been cut with scissors. Gov. Gavin Newsom (R) pushed back the wacky recall elections with 64% of the vote and a convincing assertion of his strict pandemic masking and vaccination policies to protect public health.

Here in Maryland, the learning curve is still a soft arc, and the word Trump lingers in some obscure corners of the state. The counties where Trump got his biggest votes in 2016 are the same subdivisions where jabs and masks are seen as devils stabbed and in disguise.

In the 2016 field of the 11 GOP presidential candidates in Maryland, Trump garnered 54.1% of the vote, or 248,343 votes. His closest competitor was John R. Kasich, with 106,614 votes (23.2%) and next on the list was Senator Ted Cruz, with 87,093 votes (19%).

Trump’s biggest crop of votes went to Anne Arundel (32,081), Baltimore County (38,247), Carroll (16,942), Frederick (16,011), Harford (22,376), Howard (12,238) to Montgomery (19,689) and Washington (12,352).

Cox has become completely Trump. The correlation is significant because this is the path Cox intends to take. And maybe that’s also why Michael Steele, TV commentator and former lieutenant governor, straddles the fence as he wonders if he will join the gubernatorial contest. And, oh, by the way, that everlasting pain, Robin Ficker, didn’t disappoint. He is also a candidate.

Here’s a sample of Cox’s agenda on his Dan Cox for Governor website: It begins with an endorsement from Doug Mastriano, whom he describes as the most beloved state senator in the Americas.

Mastriano is the Pennsylvania state senator who led the campaign to overturn Joe Bidens’ election as President of that state. Cox was a lawyer with Trump’s legal team in Philadelphia. (The Pennsylvania legislature recently approved an audit of last year’s election, including the power to subpoena voters’ personal records.) Cox’s agenda follows, in part:

Protect our God-given rights to life, liberty and property, including freedoms protected by the Bill of Rights such as the First, Second, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments. The people must be free from excessive and invasive government controls.

Provide parents with a choice of educational opportunities and honor parental rights to end the divisive CRT and free our schools from political or ideological indoctrination.

Guarantee the integrity of the elections, order a forensic audit and protect the right of peoples to choose their representatives with one person, a legal vote. I will submit a legislative package to demand valid citizen voter ID, end universal mail-in ballots, and order a forensic audit of the 2020 elections.

But hold on to your horses! Cox’s documented agenda can read as American like freedom and money, but it has all the appropriate Trumpian dog whistle phrases and issues that excite the right-wing Republican base but none of which are active or in general litigation in Maryland, a 2- 1 Democratic state. The coxswain problems would probably resonate better in Texas or Idaho.

Cox, on another occasion, accused Hogan of suspending the Bill of Rights by requiring face coverings as part of the coronavirus antidote. He introduced a bill, according to reports, to prohibit any requirement to present proof of a medical examination, vaccination, medical test or any other medical information for employment or travel. . And it would allow parents to reject immunization of children as a condition of school attendance.

Cox led a group of voters at the Trump-inspired rally or riot on January 6 and called then Vice President Mike Pence a traitor for refusing to block the election’s certification of Bidens. This led to calls for his expulsion from the General Assembly by the Frederick County Democratic State Central Committee. (Pences ‘role in certifying Bidens’ election has been called into question in a new book, Peril, by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.)

Cox won the Republican nomination to the 8th District Congress in 2016 on the same ticket as Trump, but was defeated by Rep. Jamie Raskin who, in one of those twists and turns, was a leader in both Trump’s impeachment trials. , Cox’s hero.

Without fully exonerating Maryland, it is cathartic to remember that in Cecil County, the Ku Klux Klan still regularly burned crosses until the 1960s; until recently there was an active KKK cell in Carroll County; Garrett County has for years actively combated the fluoridation of its drinking water as a poison plot; and the nine Eastern Shore counties exempted themselves from the State Public Housing Act in 1963.

While the full Republican ballot is yet to be settled, Schulz and Hogan had better be vigilant and cautious. With a program like Coxs and the breadcrumb trail Trump left in Maryland, Cox could easily win the Republican primary in a low turnout non-presidential election year.

Schulz, like Cox, is from Frederick whom she represented in the House of Delegates. She joined the Hogan administration as Secretary of Labor, Licensing and Regulation and is now Secretary of Commerce.

Here is a paragraph from the Schulzs website that is generic and benign in relation to Cox’s thunderclap fulminations:

I am running for governor so that we can continue to build on all of our past successes and realize the great promise and potential of our state. Together, we can put Marylanders to work, help our struggling families and small businesses, and restore and strengthen our economy.

Not a hint of falsehoods or Trumpian conspiracies in this or the entire 5 paragraph statement of Schulz’s candidacy. But Schulz had better toughen up her speech if she hopes to fight Cox’s messages that grab them by the throat.

The Republican primary elections are noticeably small in terms of the number of voters in the primary elections, there are only 998,749 compared to 2.261 million Democrats, as there is seldom any competition in the lead.

Still, there are 13 counties in Maryland where Republicans outnumber Democrats Allegany, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Garrett, Harford, Queen Annes, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Washington and Worcester. Cox, a lawyer, is secretary of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee, where there are 74,616 Democrats and 68,009 Republicans, though much of the county falls into the Conservative column.

The Democrats, the I-95 Hallway party, couldn’t be more thrilled than having Cox in the running as they hope to reclaim the gubernatorial post after eight years away. They can only pray that he stays in the contest and wins the primary. Trump lost Maryland in 2020 by 33.2% Bidens 1.985 million votes against 976,414 Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marylandmatters.org/2021/09/20/frank-defilippo-trumps-breadcrumb-trail-is-the-path-cox-hopes-to-take-in-gop-primary-for-governor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

