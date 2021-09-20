Boris Johnson responds to panic over meat shortage as Cheshire plant closes

The Prime Minister has pledged to do everything in our power to prevent energy companies from collapsing as wholesale gas prices soar in the UK.

His comments follow the shutdown of two fertilizer factories in the UK, one of them in Cheshire, raising fears of a significant shortage of meat products for the holiday season .

OGUK, which represents the offshore oil and gas industry, reported a 250% increase in wholesale gas prices since January with a 70% increase since August alone.

The rise in gas prices has been attributed to several factors, including a cold winter that depleted stocks, strong demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and reduced supplies from Russia.

Speaking at JFK New York Airport, Boris Johnson said: I think people should be reassured that yes there are a lot of short term issues not just in our country the UK , but worldwide caused by gas supplies and shortages of all kinds.

It’s really a function of the wake-up call of the global economy after Covid.

We need to try to fix it as fast as possible, make sure we have the supplies we want, make sure we don’t allow the businesses we rely on to go bankrupt. Well, we’ve got to do whatever we can.

But that will improve as the market begins to recover, as the global economy recovers.

Mr Johnson sought to reassure consumers that the price increases were only temporary as the global economy recovered from the Covid pandemic.

It’s like everyone’s going back to put the kettle on at the end of a TV show, you see tremendous pressure on global supply systems, he told reporters who accompanied him to the show. United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is due to hold a new round of crisis talks with the energy sector, and said well-established plans are in place to ensure consumers are not cut off in the event of further failures following a Sunday meeting with regulator Ofgem. .

Mr Kwarteng acknowledged that it was a worrying time for customers, but said he was confident supplies could be maintained.

He also said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes thanks to the government’s energy price cap, despite the fact that four companies have already closed.





Ministers grapple with warnings of potential shortages on the shelves as the ripple effect of rising gas prices trickles down to the economy.

Producers have warned that supplies of meat, poultry and soft drinks could all be affected due to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2).

It follows the shutdown of two large fertilizer factories in Teesside and Cheshire that produce CO2 as a by-product, with owners citing rising gas prices.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, told PA the problem, combined with a shortage of workers, will affect the supply of turkeys.

He said: There are less than 100 days until Christmas and Bernard Matthews and my other poultry companies are working harder than ever to try to recruit people to maintain the food supply.

Nothing has fundamentally changed since I spoke about this issue in July. In fact, I take no pleasure in pointing out that the gaps in the shelves that I had warned about then are widening day by day.

The supply of Bernard Matthews turkeys this Christmas was already in jeopardy as I need to find 1,000 additional workers to process the supplies. From now on, without a CO2 supply, Christmas will be canceled.

The CO2 problem is a big blow to the body and puts us at breaking point, it really is with poultry, beef, pork, as well as the food industry at large.

Without CO2, the main thing is that there is less flow and with our sector already compromised by the lack of manpower, this potentially tilts us.