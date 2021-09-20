Modi Government to Launch 24-Hour Hotline for Exporters, Says Piyush Goyal

Union Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that Narendra Modi’s government would soon institutionalize a 24-hour “hotline” for assisting exporters and resolving issues.

Goyal, who is also in charge of consumer, food and public distribution and textiles, added that the government’s goal is to make Brand India a representative of quality, productivity, talent. and innovation.

Speaking at an event marking the start of ‘Vanijya Saptah’ as ​​part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, Goyal said the week-long campaign revealed the Centre’s determination to build a strong country for the future. Goyal gave the opening speech at the launch of the event at SEZ Noida.

According to a government press release, Goyal said it was necessary to jointly create a roadmap for the next 25 years and help make India a world leader.

The minister said reforms in the social sectors had made the development of nations healthy. Revolutionary expansion of health programs, toilet facilities have been a major success and made development inclusive.

The availability of electricity and cooking gas for households has had an extraordinary impact on the lives of millions of the country’s citizens, who had never enjoyed these benefits before, he added.

Goyal said the Prime Minister’s appeal to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was a tribute to our freedom fighters and the freedom movement and an opportunity for us to inspire and rekindle new fervor, exuberance and enthusiasm.

Regarding Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath has completed four and a half years of administration, the Union minister said the state has made commendable progress in industrial growth and exports.

Goyal said: Improved law and order has made business and commerce much easier and safer in UP.

In addition, the minister said that Vanijya Saptah embodied a Pan-Indian character and would reflect the spirit of jan-andolan (public revolution) and jan-bhagidari (public involvement).

He said the Ministry of Trade and Industry organized the week-long campaign around the five pillars of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Fight for freedom, Ideas @ 75, Achievements @ 75, Actions @ 75 and Resolutions @ 75.

Here are some activities planned during the week:

– Inclusive activities for stakeholders, states and peoples’ participation highlighting Aatmanirbhar Bharat, showcasing the country’s rise as an economic force

– Sessions focused on the farm to foreign lands which will see the participation of about 10 lakh people from the tea plantations

– Vanijya Utsav covering the 739 districts

– 35 promotional events / export exhibitions in each state / UT by EPC

– Virtual Summit of Investors in the Northeast

– Swachhta countryside and tree planting by 250 ZES

– Five national seminars / exhibitions and a national essay competition will be organized

Goyal said that 75 years ago everyone was working to get Swarajya. Now all have to work in mission mode to be Aatmanirbhar. The Modi government as facilitator of this mission introduced several reforms for inclusive growth.

The minister also said that the Center has taken a series of measures to give new impetus to growth and job creation, such as reducing corporate taxes, liberalizing the FDI regime, l authorization of the one-stop shop and the ODOP.

Goyal said that despite the coronavirus restrictions, the prime minister’s decisive and bold leadership, the country’s economy was picking up and exports were increasing dramatically.

The minister said FDI flows were at their highest and the industry was on a high growth trajectory. He said FDI rose 10% to $ 81.72 billion from $ 74.39 billion (2019-2020) and the highest ever merchandise exports were recorded in one quarter (Q1 2021 -2022.95 billion dollars).