Donald Trump suspects ‘gross incompetence’ led to Wuhan COVID-19 lab leak





Former US President Donald Trump spoke exclusively to Sky News Australia about how he believes COVID-19 escaped from the infamous Wuhan laboratory in central China.

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed that he suspects “gross incompetence” may have led COVID-19 to escape from a laboratory in Wuhan.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News Australia reporter Sharri Markson, the former president explained how classified intelligence pointed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the likely source of the deadly virus.

“Some of the information is classified and I can’t speak to it, but it is most likely, and when I say most likely, like 95%, from the Wuhan lab,” the former president said.

“I don’t know if they had bad thoughts or if it was blatant incompetence, but somehow it was from Wuhan, it was from the Wuhan lab.

“I started to hear stories… that there were a lot of body bags outside the lab. I heard that a long time ago. And if they actually had body bags, that was a little indication, wasn’t it? “

COVID-19 has killed more than four million people worldwide and caused financial hardship globally.

Mr Trump said the virus was unlikely to have been deliberately disclosed from the Wuhan lab.

“I think it was probably an accident, I don’t think it was on purpose. If so, it is essentially war, ”he said.

Mr Trump also shed light on a theory on how the virus could have escaped from the Wuhan laboratory.

“A scientist went out and had lunch outside in a park or something with the girlfriend and he had it and she had it,” he said.

“I don’t know if it was patient zero or patient something else, but it’s a theory.

“I think it was incompetence. I think he escaped the lab out of incompetence.

In the documentary, Ms Markson also spoke to an investigator who claimed questions needed to be asked about whether the virus had been genetically engineered to serve as a biological weapon, even though it had indeed leaked from the lab.

Former COVID-19 investigator David Asher said the Chinese were doing research that was “certainly related to biological warfare ambitions.”

However, Mr Trump told Ms Markson he wanted to give China “the benefit of the doubt”, especially since the global superpower has also been badly damaged by the virus.

“I really don’t think it was (a biological weapon), but no one can really know for sure,” Mr. Trump said.

“And certainly now, most of that evidence is gone, and it will be very difficult to find it.”

On September 12, 2019, the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s virus database was taken offline, and with it, 22,000 coronavirus samples were missing.

Despite the missing database and reports of denunciations and missing scientists after the outbreak, the World Health Organization has repeatedly praised China for its response to the pandemic.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom said Beijing’s transparency regarding the virus was “very impressive and beyond words.”

Mr Trump criticized the WHO and Dr Tedros, telling Sky News Australia that the global health body was influenced and even “owned and controlled” by the Chinese government.

“WHO is owned and controlled by China. I left the World Health Organization. I thought it was ridiculous, ”he said.

“They were late, they were wrong. They were like a spokesperson for China.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who led the Trump administration’s efforts to uncover the truth, said Dr Tedros was “deeply indebted” to the Chinese regime.

“Dr Tedros owed his leadership role at WHO to the agreements reached with the Chinese Communist Party. Dr Tedros could not have been this next leader without the support of the Chinese Communist Party, ”Pompeo told Sky News Australia.

“They (WHO) were unwilling to demand that the Chinese Communist Party be given access to them. They failed, they failed because of the lack of backbone and determination and the world is profoundly worse off. for that.

“It was the tragedy, the central tragedy of the end of 19 and the beginning of 20. It became political, not scientific. He became motivated by personal incentives and not by the data set.

“What Really Happened in Wuhan” is available to stream on demand exclusively on Foxtel. Sharri Markson’s eponymous book is available for pre-order now on Booktopia and Amazon.

