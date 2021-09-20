United Nations General Assembly 2021: Here’s what to watch out for, World News





Leaders from more than 100 countries are in New York this week for the annual high-level United Nations summit, a COVID-inflected semi-locked opportunity unfolding in one of the cities hardest hit by the pandemic. This will be a change from the last face-to-face meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in 2019 and also very different from the fully virtual version last year. US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are among the heads of state expected at the September 20-27 summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, are among those absent. in photos | United Nations General Assembly – History, Meaning and Functions Here are the main issues that are expected to dominate discussions at the UN and on the sidelines this year: Climate crisis: Ahead of the big November climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, around 40 world leaders will attend a confidential meeting on climate change co-chaired by Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “We need immediate action on money, cars, coal and trees,” said Barbara Woodward, British Ambassador to the UN.

She said this involved funding $ 100 billion to help underprivileged countries deal with climate change and get countries ambitious emission reduction targets. COVID-19 vaccination: Biden will host a virtual summit on Wednesday focused on taking concrete action to stop the pandemic. As many countries struggle to get hold of vaccines, Biden plans to call on world leaders to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccines as a group, to inoculate 70% of the world the following year. According to an invitation made by the Biden administration, the United States will also call for the contribution and delivery of one billion test kits by 2022, as well as an acceleration of the previously announced pledge of 2 billion doses. They are referred to as “draft targets” in the text. Afghanistan: The UN is in deep trouble, having warned of a “humanitarian disaster” if aid does not continue to flow into the war-torn country. Few countries want to recognize or help the Taliban administration, which includes sanctioned terrorists and has a long history of human rights abuses, but neither do they want the withdrawal of international forces to trigger a refugee crisis or exacerbate the problems. existing. In a meeting on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, China and France, are expected to discuss Afghanistan . Iran: The new Iranian president will not be present, but the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian will represent the Islamic Republic. UN-backed Iran nuclear deal talks have stalled, and the United States and its Western allies have warned time is running out to keep the deal alive. Quad Alliance: The leaders of three of America’s closest Asian friends, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, will travel to Washington on Friday for the bloc’s first in-person meeting Quad. The Indo-Pacific alliance is widely seen as an attempt to present a united face against China’s regional ambitions, and the rally is expected to draw Beijing’s wrath. (With contributions from agencies)

