Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requests 50 lakh additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine





Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Deputy Stalin, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again on Monday to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine with the aim of vaccinating the state’s population as soon as possible. This time, Stalin in his letter to Prime Minister Modi urged him to provide an additional allowance of 50 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to the state every week. Chief Minister MP Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the “resounding success” of two mega Covid vaccination camps held on September 12 and 19, where a cumulative total of 45 lakh jabs were administered to the public across the state. Considering the capacity of the state and the eligible population not covered, Tamil Nadu has no choice but to continue to organize such mega camps at regular intervals in addition to daily vaccinations. Only this can help overcome the low vaccination figures achieved in the first four months of the vaccination program, Stalin said. “The Indian government has provided 3.97 crore doses of Covid vaccine and 2.21 crore (0.5 ml) of AD syringes to the state, until September 19, 2021. By deriving more doses from each vial of 10 ml, the state was able to vaccinate 4.13 crore of people in government Covid vaccination centers. The state realizes that despite the vaccination levels achieved in the state, it still has a large eligible population that does not ‘has not yet been vaccinated and this continues to make the state vulnerable to Covid cases, “Stalin said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin writes a letter to Prime Minister Modi urging him to provide an additional allowance of 50 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to the state each week. pic.twitter.com/GUocpTBniA – ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021 “In our opinion, the state is easily able to use 50 lakh doses of vaccine each week … provide all the information necessary to enable the state to obtain the additional doses. “I therefore ask you to kindly facilitate the provision of additional 50 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to the State as well as an equal number of 0.5 ml AD syringes or 1 ml / 2 ml syringes to the State weekly. This will allow the State to vaccinate all eligible uncovered population by October 31, 2021, except for the administration of the second dose to those who are due to receive them, “the minister said. chief in the letter to the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 26.45 lakh with 1,697 positives reported on Sunday, while 27 people died from the deadly disease, bringing the toll to 35,337. The number of recoveries was lower than the number of new cases with 1,594 people discharged in the last 24 hours, totaling 25,934,074 leaving 16,969 active infections, according to a medical bulletin. (With contributions from the agency) (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 3:47 p.m. IST

