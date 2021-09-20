Letters to the editor Monday, September 20





Democrats responsible for inflation and job losses

Well, I hope all voters realize how wrong it was to allow Democrats to take control of the Presidency and the House of Representatives.

We are now facing inflation at 5.4% in 2021 instead of the 2.3% under President Trump; gas prices which are 90 cents / gallon higher than under President Trump; Biden shut down the Canadian pipeline, costing thousands of jobs in Canada and the United States, and signing executive orders that made us more dependent on foreign oil, while we were oil independent under President Trump. Biden made a horrible mistake by leaving Afghanistan with no plan and no discussions with our allies and he made a southern border disaster. His policies encouraging sentiment against the police created a platform of violence in many cities such as Portland, Seattle, Chicago, and New York.

Quite! If we as Americans allow this kind of leadership to continue, we are signing our death warrant. Please vote against these incompetent people in 2022 and 2024. We must vote against Biden, Harris, Pelosi and Schumer and elect a strong American leadership with real American values ​​and not those socialist views that are destroying our country.EDWARD J. VININGAlbany

Biden and Harris were suspicious of Trump, not the vaccine

This is in response to Mr. Zanger’s September 15 letter to the editor (Biden and Harris have cast doubt on the vaccine.) Mr. Zanger should have checked the facts before writing his letter. According to Snopes, Politifacts, AP News and Reuters:

In a September 6, 2020 interview, Harris did not refuse to take the vaccine, nor did she discourage others from taking it, but said she did not trust the President’s vaccine rollout policy. American Donald Trump or his statements on COVID. -19. She said she would listen to medical experts such as Dr Anthony Fauci, but would not take Trump at his word.

Biden said: Americans have had to endure President Trump’s incompetence and dishonesty, when it comes to testing and personal protective equipment. We cannot afford to repeat these fiascos when it comes to a vaccine. Let’s be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump, and right now the American people can’t either. Last week, Senator Harris and I posed three questions that these administrations will need to answer to assure the American people that politics will play no role in the immunization process. If Donald Trump cannot provide answers and the administration cannot provide answers to these three questions, the American people should not be trusted.

Basically, they said they didn’t trust Trump. A little fact-check is a long way from spreading false news and false facts.DEBORAH BENDERSchoharie

Hey, President Biden: Give peace a chance

September 21 is the International Day of Peace, established by the United Nations in 1981 and unanimously declared a day of non-violence and ceasefire by the United Nations General Assembly 20 years ago. Even the United States voted for it.

I hope President Biden will follow protocol and one day declare a ceasefire and non-violence. It would probably save us a few billion dollars and could make the world a safer place. Some companies like Raytheon might say it’s a slippery slope and other days of peace could follow, resulting in an excessive loss of military-industrial company profits and CEO bonuses.

I am ready to take this chance.

Locally, we can attempt a day of non-violence and peace. It will probably be nice, happy and peaceful.

There is also a minute of silence at noon around the world for those who wish to join us.

Hey, President Biden: try it, at least for a day. International Day of Peace.

Then, if it works, try another day, then another.PETER LOOKERGlenville

