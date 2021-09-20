US TV host Glenn Beck praises Prime Minister Imran and Pakistan for helping Afghan evacuations – world





Right-wing radio host and TV presenter Glenn Beck, whose charity aided the evacuations from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, praised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday for his support for the cause and his support for the cause. helps get Afghan footballers out. the war-torn country.

In a statement on Twitter, Beck said he would share details of the correspondence between him and Prime Minister Imran over the radio the next day, and thanked the prime minister as well as the Pakistani people.

“We have reached out and asked for help from many leaders and civil societies around the world and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has responded with determination and without hesitation,” said Beck.

Earlier this month, Newsweek, an American weekly magazine, reported that six planes chartered by Beck’s charity, Mercury One, “seeking to evacuate at least 1,000 people including more than 100 Americans … were immobilized by the Taliban “in the Mazar- i-Sharif city.

Beck’s statement said today that Prime Minister Imran’s support and Pakistan’s military and civilian resources under his leadership, and “their ability to cooperate with the Taliban, allowed the first two flights to leave Mazar-i-Sharif. with FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) female athletes and their families on board. “

In a separate tweet, he said Pakistani leaders assisted in the release and departure of three flights in total.

Appreciating the Prime Minister, Beck said that “Prime Minister Imran’s leadership of putting humanity before politics is a prime example of interfaith cooperation between religions, fulfilled by the shared value of human compassion.”

“Pakistan has once again proven to be a valuable all-season partner for the United States, despite recent criticism from sections of the American media,” he said. “We look forward to continued cooperation in the coming weeks as we pursue our common goal of protecting the innocent during this humanitarian effort.”

He added that the United States should recognize Pakistan’s help at this point: “We will not forget this support which has made it possible for America and its allies to keep their promises to those who have helped them without pause. nor reflection.

Beck said that “no other world leader we have seen has taken such a step to take advantage of his position to save the innocent by putting humanity ahead of politics.”

“He (PM Imran) was kind with his time and never questioned our motives,” he added.

Beck said “the media may have their own agenda for criticizing him (Prime Minister Imran) over the past few days, but he should be recognized for the lives he helped save this weekend.”

Since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan has played an active role in facilitating the evacuation efforts.

In a recent development in this regard, Afghan female footballers belonging to the Junior Women’s National Team and their families were allowed to cross the Torkham border into Pakistan after the government issued emergency humanitarian visas to evacuate them. from their country.

Previously, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that Pakistan remains deeply engaged with the international community since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, with much of that engagement focused on the evacuation of foreigners. and vulnerable Afghans.

The statement, released on September 2, said some 12,000 people had been evacuated from Afghanistan with Pakistan’s assistance so far.

Beck, one of America’s most controversial media figures, has a very loyal following, especially among conservative circles. During Barack Obama’s presidency, he sparked controversy in Democratic and liberal circles with his opposition to Obama and his administration.

