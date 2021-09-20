Coercion and Trump role on January 6 warrant special prosecutor





In August 2020, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turned a diplomatic mission to the Middle East into a political event when he addressed the Republican National Convention in a video of Jerusalem with the Wall western in the background. Pompeo made repeated references to the pro-Israel policies of President Donald Trump, the subject of his official diplomatic mission.

If crimes were committed, even by the former president himself, then they should be prosecuted.

The State Department was already in the middle of a Trump plan to suspend US aid to Ukraine unless Ukraine begins a criminal investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden . This, of course, was the subject of Trump’s first impeachment, in which the then Republican-controlled Senate refused to even hear from witnesses.

It is a federal crime for anyone to intimidate, threaten, order or coerce, or attempt to intimidate, threaten, order or coerce, any federal government employee … to engage or not to engage in any political activity.

Anyone mentioned in 18 USC 610 of the federal code does not exclude a former president like Trump, who intimidated, threatened, ordered or coerced federal employees, primarily his own people, to participate in political activities in support of his re-election campaign. . Trump’s coercion intensified after his election defeat, and he relied on the Justice Department and the military to redo the 2020 election.

Over 30 years ago, so-Sen. Joe Biden has made a compelling case that special prosecutors are needed when senior officials break public confidence in the integrity of government. Its president and attorney general, Merrick Garland, have the power to appoint a special advocate to investigate and prosecute allegations of crimes committed by Trump and others, including violations of the statute of political coercion.

The evidence is overwhelming that Trump has repeatedly violated criminal law prohibiting coercion.

In October, Claire Finkelstein, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, and I filed a criminal complaint with the Department of Justice asking for an investigation into whether Trump had violated the Political Coercion Act. We have highlighted the extreme politicization, by order of the President, in federal agencies, including the State Department and the Postal Service.

Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy changed mail delivery processes in the summer of 2020, just in time to wreak havoc on mail and sow skepticism among voters about postal voting.

Perhaps worst of all was the extreme politicization of the Justice Department under the leadership of Attorney General William Barr, who came under pressure from Trump to support his re-election and who, in turn, called for subordinates of the Ministry of Justice to engage in missions which could only be characterized as political.

This politicization included Barrs’ May 2020 sacking of Jeffrey Berman, the American attorney in Manhattan, as Berman was in the midst of several sensitive investigations to Trump and his campaign. This included political interference in Justice Department criminal proceedings against Trump campaign aides Roger Stone and Michael Flynn and Barrs’ involvement in the assault by federal agents against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square near the White House.

This assault was immediately followed by Trumps appearing in a campaign photoshoot holding a Bible outside St. Johns Episcopal Church.

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, a report detailing abuse in the Justice Department had an impact on Barr: Trump said Barr had become a different man after two ethics groups in October called for his impeachment , with the Center for Ethics at the University of Pennsylvania and the State of Law and Citizens for Accountability and Ethics in Washington, arguing that he used his post as attorney general for political gain to aid the former President.

Following Barr’s resignation, Trump exerted extraordinary pressure on his successor, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, to invalidate the election. Jeffrey Clark, a Trump political employee at the Justice Department, wrote a Justice Department memorandum for Rosens’ signature claiming to have uncovered electoral fraud.

Had Rosen signed it, the memo would have been an official Justice Department conclusion that the election was invalid, justifying whatever action Trump deemed necessary to force a new fair election. Despite pressure from Trump and his political allies, Rosen refused.

In late November, Trump met with Flynn, his former national security adviser, and others at the White House to discuss the possibility of using his powers as Commander-in-Chief to declare martial law and order federal troops to help redo the elections.

Biden need only read his own law review article to find out what to do about it.

According to a soon-to-be-published book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was so concerned about Trump’s mental state that ‘he told the military leaders that they should carry out any order from Trump to use a nuclear weapon through him. A previous book had previously revealed Milley’s concerns about Trump’s behavior as his tenure drew to a close. According to the book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trumps Catastrophic Final Year, written by Washington Post journalists Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, America has been on the brink of a military coup. It’s a Reichstag moment, Milley reportedly told his aides in January. The Fhrer’s Gospel.

By denying that I told Milley about a coup, Trump said, I saw at that point that he had neither courage nor skill, certainly not the type of person I would talk to about coup. of state.

According to Milleys’ account, Trump wanted a coup but did not have the backing of the military. Would that have been the case if Rosen had signed this memo declaring electoral fraud?

All of the above happened before Trump incited a host of his supporters to insurgency on January 6. federal troops or provide other federal assistance to rioters.

The events of January 6 are expected to be the subject of another Justice Department criminal investigation extending well beyond the infantry who have been accused of invading the Capitol. Trump may be criminally responsible for what happened that day, and if so, he should be charged.

Trump should have been prosecuted during his presidency for obstructing justice in the investigation into Robert Mueller and his coercion of political activity by senior State Department officials in the Ukraine scandal. He continued to commit crimes in power in part because he was never criminally charged, even though there was strong evidence of previous crimes.

The Justice Department has refused for years to prosecute a sitting president based on questionable constitutional arguments. It’s wrong. A president who shoots someone on Fifth Avenue, like Trump once boasted, or who commits any other crime should be prosecuted like anyone else. And his status as a former president is not reason enough not to open an investigation now.

Criminal investigations and prosecutions of senior officials must be independent of political considerations. This point was made succinctly in a North Carolina Law Review article by Biden in 1987, defending the constitutionality of the Independent Lawyer Act passed after Watergate.

Criminal investigations and prosecutions of senior officials must be independent of political considerations.

The history of this nation … demonstrates the need for an independent investigative arm within the federal government. There are certain extraordinary moments of crisis when the faith of peoples in the integrity and independence of their elected officials is forced to give up. These scandals tarnish the notion that the Attorney General is an independent executive official who can be trusted to enforce the criminal law in senior government positions. Restore the utmost public confidence in the investigation of wrongdoing by senior government officials.

Biden was right. In the last year of the Trump administration, we have lived through what has perhaps been one of the most extraordinary times of crisis since the Civil War. Biden need only read his own law review article to find out what to do about it.

Whether a former president should be prosecuted for allegations including coercion into political activity by federal employees or incitement to insurgency should not be a political judgment. A president who has committed such crimes must be prosecuted if we do not want these crimes to be repeated by future presidents or our representative democracy to be jeopardized.

Garland is expected to appoint a special advocate who can make decisions regardless of political considerations, whether for or against Trump. This prosecutor should follow the facts and the law wherever they lead, focusing only on this fundamental concept of representative democracy: no one is above the law.

