“How many notices were sent to Maryam, Fazl?” »Azam Swati attacks the ECP





Federal Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati addressing a press conference in Islamabad, September 20, 2021. – YouTube / HumNewsLiveCEC Sultan Raja “speaks the language of opposition,” Azam Swati said. Swati promises that the government will make the PCE an independent institution. The government is ready to speak to the opposition on electoral reforms.

Federal Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati blasted Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) on Monday and asked how much notice the body had sent to opposition leaders Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“How many notices did the ECP send to Maryam Nawaz and Fazlur Rehman that it sent me a notice?” Swati asked the body, as he addressed a press conference alongside the Prime Minister’s adviser on parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan in Islamabad.

The ECP sent notices to Swati and Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry last week after making allegations against the institution, sources told Geo News.

The Minister of Railways said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja “speaks the language of opposition and the government of the day is facing it.”

The federal minister said the PTI-led government would make the electoral commission an independent institution, as he mentioned that several questions regarding the appointment of the CEC were still “under wraps”.

The government “ready” to speak to the opposition

Speaking at the press conference, Awan said the government is making progress on electoral reforms, including the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and electronic voting.

The Prime Minister’s adviser on parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan (right), at a press conference alongside Federal Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati in Islamabad, September 20, 2021. – YouTube / HumNewsLive

The adviser said the perception is building that the PTI will try to rig the elections through the EVMs in 2023, however, he said, the idea of ​​using the machines was first presented during the mandate of PPP.

“Electoral reforms are made controversial,” he said, adding that the government was ready to extend an olive branch to the opposition to work together on reforms.

Awan said the opposition wanted the electoral reform bill to be presented to a committee made up of members from both chambers – Senate and National Assembly. “The government is ready to do it.

The adviser said he would ask Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani to form a committee in this regard, but he criticized the opposition’s request because he feared that they would play “committee, committee” and arrive. not to a conclusion.

Awan said that under the constitution, the current government will not hold elections in 2023, as he tries to stress that the current regime will not be involved in the electoral process.

I’ll go to SC, if I have to: Awan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the current government are trying to ensure transparent elections are held in the country, he said.

Responding to a question, he said the chief electoral commissioner and the opposition should be asked why they were afraid of EVMs.

“Last week we had talks with members of the opposition on the Prime Minister’s directives. We don’t have a problem with the ECP, we have a problem with Raja Sikandar. […] who is the representative of Shahbaz Sharif, ”he said.

The adviser pointed out that the government has repeatedly tried to talk to the opposition and the ECP about the reforms, but they have not borne fruit. He stressed that the bill would be passed by Parliament, as the government has the required representation.

“If we have to go to the Supreme Court against ECP, we will,” he added.

