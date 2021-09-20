Jokowi calls on Czech Senate to support Indonesian palm oil





Jakarta, Gatra.com- President Joko Widodo called on the Senate delegation of the Czech Republic to support Indonesian palm oil products in Europe. For the Indonesian people, palm oil products are an important commodity because they support many people. This was conveyed by the President during the reception of the Senate delegation of the Czech Republic at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (17/9). Thereby Between. President Joko Widodo called on the Senate delegation of the Czech Republic to support Indonesian palm oil products in Europe. For the Indonesian people, palm oil products are an important commodity because they support many people. This was conveyed by the President during the reception of the Senate delegation of the Czech Republic at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (17/9). Also present on the occasion were representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Czech Republic. “The message conveyed is a request for support for Indonesian palm oil products,” Deputy Foreign Minister AM Fachir said, explaining the results of the meeting. According to Fachir, President Jokowi explained that around 17 million Indonesians depend on the oil palm for their livelihoods. Therefore, it needs the support and attention of various parties to keep palm oil exports stable so that farmers’ lives are safe. The request for support was submitted in view of the number of negative campaigns against Indonesian palm oil products. The campaign greatly influenced government policies, especially in the European Union, preventing the entry of palm oil products and their entry into the region. In response to this, the Delegation of the Czech Republic stated that it supported that this issue related to palm oil could be resolved immediately. They also expressed their intention to cooperate in the economic sector, especially in the energy sector.

