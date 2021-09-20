



General Mark Milley

A senior US military official defended himself against a verbal attack after a book he wrote said a secret call between him and a Chinese official was a matter of concern to former US President Donald Trump.

Appeal between two Looga officers in October and January intended to remove the Chinese Looga military threat, General Milley announced on Wednesday.

Trump said the allegations were false and called on Republican officials to fire the general.

President Joe Biden has said he has confidence in General Milley.

A spokesman for General Milley said that “his telephone conversations with China included a reaffirmation of its work and responsibility in the reconstitution aimed at strengthening the security strategy.”

The general called Chinese officer Li Zuocheng, and part of the incident came to light after a book was published by the Washington Post’s investigative reporting team on Tuesday.

It happened after the US election when Trump refused to accept the result.

I accused the man of telling the Chinese general that the situation was calm, and assured him that the United States would not attack him.

If they had taken the step, “China would have issued warnings first,” according to parts of the book.

According to the book, General Milley told his staff that if Trump orders a nuclear missile attack on China, he will confirm the attack first.

Trump accused General Milley of “treason” and false statements.

The book, titled “Peril,” states that in the aftermath of the January 6 protests, General Milley, who was the Chief of Staff, “was convinced that Trump was suffering a serious defeat from the successful doorqashadii looga.”

According to the book, Milley feared Trump would “become unscrupulous,” according to the authors.

“You never know what this will cause the president,” Milley told senior executives, according to the book.

General Milley held an extraordinary secret meeting in his Pentagon office on January 8 to review military action plans, such as launching a nuclear attack.

Speaking to military officials in charge of the Pentagon’s National Command Center, Milley said no one could take orders from him without him.

“Whatever you are told, you are following the process. I am part of this process,” Milley told officials, according to the book.

“Then he walked across the room and asked them all to verbally confirm that they understood what he was saying.”

Marco Rubio, a senior Republican official, called on Biden to sack the general.

On Wednesday, the secretary of the upper house said: “The president has full confidence in the leadership and courage shown by the general.”

She added that President Biden also has full confidence in General Milley, to continue his work.

