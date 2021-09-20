don’t confuse Xi Jinping’s crackdown with a second cultural revolution

Mao Zedong, as he was on the verge of death in the mid-1970s, told those around him that he considered his two greatest achievements to be the establishment of a unified country in 1949 and the launch of the Cultural revolution in 1966. This huge movement continued until Maos’ death in 1976. His desire, he said, was for this to happen every few years.

Others did not share his positive assessment of this event. Over the past four decades, the Cultural Revolution has been seen as a nightmarish bogeyman lurking in the collective Chinese unconscious. During Jiang Zemin’s Time in the Late 1990s, the Chinese Were Concerned About What They Seen as an Increase signs of selfishness and personality worship and the instability it could cause.

And, when the 50th anniversary From the official launch of the Cultural Revolution in May 2016, the official journal, the People’s Daily, ran dry editorials condemning this period as a time of chaos and extremism.

Chinese President Xi Jinping rarely spoke publicly about the time and never in a positive way. It’s not surprising. He was caught up in the political turmoil of the time, being classified as being is in a bad class, one of the hated urban elites who had to be sent to the countryside from 1969 to offer them a true revolutionary experience.

This is reinforced by the very dark views of the Cultural Revolution expressed in the most recent official articulation, the Brief history of the party, which came out with the approval of the Xis in early 2021 just before the Chinese Communist Party celebrated its 100th anniversary. In it, the period was recognized as when the country experienced its worst challenges and the party entered a period of division and crisis.

It does not deviate much from the first convictions handed down in 1981 by the authorities, who sharply dismissed the period as a time of huge mistakes, but said little beyond that.

Yet today, Xis’ style of government is increasingly broad and ambitious as well as creeping policies including Thought of Xi Jinping in education and guard against perceived corruption of celebrity culture led to further comparisons with Cultural revolution. Is China now in the throes of a new iteration of the movement Mao wanted to perpetuate?

Rectification and cleaning

Before embracing this idea, you must remember that the Cultural Revolution was part of a series of clean-up and rectification campaigns, dating back to before the party even came into power. The late historian Gao Hua, in his book How the red sun rose, described in detail the party purges and the ideological application of the agreed line in the early 1940s, long before the Communists even saw power.

Campaigns to discipline party members and other social forces, and try to impose a standard view in a society as complex as China continued until 1950s. In this sense, the 1966 revolution was part of a continuum.



Elekes Andor via flickr , CC BY-SA



It is important to recognize the things that might be considered unique about the Cultural Revolution. She performed in a China which, from 1966 to 1971, was internationally as isolated as it has ever been in its modern history. The Communist government had only one ambassador stationed in 1966 and was not represented at the United Nations at that time.

In terms of economy and trade, the country was an impoverished, largely rural, nation. He had nothing but the most basic communication technology. Red Guard student activists and other actors in the 1960s waged their wars with stenciled pamphlets and newspapers. It is interesting to wonder what would have happened if social media and the internet had been available.

China: another country

China today is a different place: more networked, richer, much more globalized and massively more urban. The 2021 census has shown that over 60% of the population lives in cities, against 15% at the start of the Cultural Revolution. And the technology to which Xi Jinping has access as a leader is quite incomparable to that deployed by Maos’ propagandists.



EPA-EFE / Roman Pilipey



This means that while Xis’ autocracy and authoritarianism have much more technological capability, they also take place in a more complex social and economic context. The brief history published in 2021 mentioned above argued that Maos’ intentions from 1966 were primarily cultural, to revolutionize and modernize what was largely, to use the language of history, a culturally nation backward.

The problem today is not the delay. It is because China is now socially and culturally more diverse. Party messages must compete with a myriad of distractions from business, artistic and lifestyle trends that would have been unimaginable in their material privileges in 1966.

Xis ‘motivation and Maos’ motivation are also different. Mao imposed a specific vision of modernization, shocking a country he considered dying, enslaved by tradition, poor and backward. For Xi, the party must find ways like never before to express itself and be relevant to an often distracted society beyond imagination.

It is true that at the same time as the campaigns in schools to teach partisan thinking and history began, the crackdown on teens sitting for hours also began. play online games. Part of the Cultural Revolution was to create new model militant citizens who put politics above all else. Today the desire is to have people who can contribute to the economic mission of the Party State as it tries to be a great strong country.

They are very different goals. It is important to keep in mind that if history in China was repeating itself so cleanly, we would all have been able to predict events much better than we have. That alone should advise caution to those who easily claim that the country is entering a second cultural revolution, despite some apparent similarities.