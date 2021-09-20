More People Responsible for New Zealand’s Security Than Their Forces Combined: Rasheed





Federal Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rasheed. – Jang.comRasheed informs media that Pakistani agencies are one of the “strongest in the world.” every election.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday commented on New Zealand Cricket’s decision to pull out of Pakistan at the last minute and said Pakistan had tasked more security personnel to keep the country safe. ‘foreign team as their combined forces.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister raised the issue of the alleged threat alert to the New Zealand team and asked: same ground? “

He was referring to the intelligence report of the five countries on the basis of which the New Zealand government canceled the tour.

Emphasizing the capacity of Pakistani intelligence, Rasheed informed the media that Pakistani intelligence agencies are one of the most powerful agencies in the world.

Responding to opposition criticism over the return of the New Zealand team, the minister said: “Do not throw stones at others while living in a greenhouse. A day will come when all the international teams will come to play in Pakistan. . “

The minister also shed light on other issues, including the issue of identity cards and passports, the elections and the situation in Afghanistan.

He said people with two identity cards or passports should return one to the government by October 31.

As for the situation in Afghanistan, Rasheed said Pakistani forces have managed to evacuate 16,000 people from the country.

“In the meantime, 4,000 people have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan via the Torkham and Chaman borders,” he said, sharing the details with the media.

Rasheed said: “We have only one speech, that of ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed this message during the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit in Tajikistan.

Responding to a question, Rasheed said Pakistan had not set up any refugee camps on its territory. “I visit the border, not for war but to establish peace,” he reiterated.

Responding to another opposition-related question, the Federal Minister said that every time an election is held in the country, the opposition starts crying scandal of rigging.

“Our opposition is an under 19 team and has started to prepare for the elections,” he said, hinting that the opposition is politically immature.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/371537-more-people-tasked-with-new-zealands-security-than-their-forces-combined-rasheed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos