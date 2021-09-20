Menpora Amali Delivers President Jokowi’s Message When Visiting Badminton Legend Verawaty Fajrin at Dharmais Cancer Hospital





Jakarta: Republic of Indonesia Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali visited Indonesian badminton legend Verawaty Wiharjo or known as Verawaty Fajrin who was ill at Dharmais Cancer Hospital Jakarta, Monday 9/20 p.m. Verawaty Fajrin has lung cancer. When they arrived at the scene, Menpora Amali, who was accompanied by Vice-IV for Sports Improvement, Chandra Bhakti and a number of ranks from Kemenpora, was greeted by the CEO of Dharmais National. Cancer Center, dr. R. Soeko W. Nindito D., MARS and Verawaty’s husband, Fajrin. In Verawaty, Menpora Amali said he came to represent President Joko Widodo and conveyed the President’s greetings. “I came to this hospital at the same time to convey the President’s greetings. So, earlier, the president said that I should immediately go to this hospital to visit Ms. Verawati, ”said Minister of Youth and Sports Amali on the spot. In addition, Menpora Amali wanted to make sure how the hospital treated the athlete who won the gold medal at the SEA Games. “The treatment was good, extraordinary, supported by a team from Dharmais Cancer Hospital,” he said. On this occasion, Minister of Youth and Sports Amali informed Verawaty’s family and the hospital that all medical expenses were covered by the government. “I pass on to the family and the CEO, please take care of it as much as possible and the government will endure everything. So there is no problem, as we know Ms. Verawaty is an Indonesian badminton legend. , therefore the government takes care and appreciation, “he concluded. Meanwhile, Verawaty’s family, represented by her husband, Fajrin, expressed their gratitude for the visit of Minister of Youth and Sports Amali to his wife. We also thank President Joko Widodo. “Alhamdulillah, Minister of Youth and Sports visited on behalf of the President, attending to the treatment of Mrs. Vera. I thank Mrs. Vera to Mr. Jokowi. Her help and attention is so great, I hope that it is a work of charity of his worship, “he concluded. Fajrin revealed that his wife started to cheer herself up and speak after receiving a visit from Youth and Sports Minister Amali. “Alhamdulillah, she is joyful, I hope the spirit will continue to find itself. I hope the public, please, pray for the recovery of Verawaty’s mother,” he said. (ded)

