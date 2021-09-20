Ukhano and Shafaat Ali weigh in on the pros and cons of social media





Social media star comedian Shafaat Ali and YouTuber Umer Khan (AKA Ukhano) recently made an appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan to shed light on their career paths, as well as their thoughts on the pros and cons of social media. .

Shafaat has made his mark on the Pakistani comedy scene with his impressions of famous Pakistanis, most of whom are politicians. Most notably, he is known for his outrageous imitation of the voice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shedding light on his journey into the world of comedy, Shafaat explained that he spent 12 years in the media industry working various on-camera and off-camera jobs before heading into identity theft. “I had been working in the industry for 12 years writing scripts, live reporting. But I couldn’t figure out where I stood, and no one was ready to give me the screen because I wasn’t recognizable. Also, I wasn’t too smart at the time. I decided I was done with the media and left it in September 2016. I figured I couldn’t make any money out of it, so I should get into a motivational talk or something. thing.

Reflecting on his very first viral video, he said, “I ended up getting a job with the Punjab Police, where I had to run a few workshops. I felt that adding comedy would allow it to have a bigger impact. I then facilitated a session for a school and part of the panel consisted of Sheema Kermani, Mohsin Hamid and Tina Sani. Tina apa came to see me later and asked me to record a message for her nephew’s birthday, so I did it posing as Bilawal and Shehbaz Sharif. Eight hours later, this video was everywhere.

On how mimicry led him into strange situations, Shafaat said: “At the time, I was a strong supporter of Tehreek-e-Insaaf. At the time of the elections, people would come and tell me that they had told the people that Khan sahab was going to give a speech. So I would pretend to be him on call. I have helped a lot of friends this way, who are still my friends.

Explaining the origins of his pseudonym, Ukhano revealed, “I used to play basketball in school, and the name on my jersey was Khan, and my number was zero. So people ended up calling me Khano. So when I was creating my email id, Khano was taken and I ended up adding a U before, turning it into Ukhano.

On his first viral video, Ukhano shared the story of his collaboration with Mooroo, which he considers his “ustaad”. The vlogger said: “When I started YouTube, traveling was difficult for me due to budget constraints and issues accessing northern areas at the time, around 2016-2017. My friend Mooroo, whom I also consider my guru, took me to Skardu with him. This whole trip I did on a skateboard. Towards the end of this vlog, I ended up falling off the skateboard. So it got pretty viral. “

When the conversation turned to social media and the constant contemplation of imposing a ban on various platforms such as TikTok by the government, Shafaat shared that a ban was not the right way to deal with the issues in question. . The comedian, speaking about the importance of education, explained, “Social media is a reflection of society. You live under the illusion that your company is very beautiful, which is sometimes true, but when you go to social media you find out what gambling is really all about. I agree that there are certain things. on social networks which shouldn’t be there, but banning it is not the solution. Social media content is just a reflection of what is really going on in society. If you are concerned about what you see, invest in education and in your staff.

On a related note, Ukhano highlighted the pros and cons of media and how content regulation is key to a healthy social media experience. “Social media is a double-edged sword,” the vlogger shared. “It can be used to start and end wars. It has its advantages and disadvantages. Banning it is never an option. You can regulate it.

On the question of what content audiences like to watch the most, Ukhano explained that there are two sides to YouTube. “There are two extremes. The first is where there is a lot of shock value. For example, you give a title and thumbnail that attracts clicks to someone getting run over by a car or getting shot. The video ends up having nothing of what the title claims. The other extreme is when people are extremely good. If I take a photo in front of Nanga Parbat Base Camp or K2 Base Camp, it will get a lot more likes. Poor content gets you nowhere on YouTube, ”he explained.

Speaking of audience expectations, the vlogger added that he has built a community on positivity. He shared, “Clickbait works for some people, but positivity works for me since that’s the topic of my content. People expect that from me, so I don’t need a gadget. But hard work is ten times the “shock value”. You will end up making money with shock value, but you will lose your inner peace and respect.

