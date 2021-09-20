Donald Trump’s main goal? Kill the Republican establishment.





“If we didn’t have a RINO, the Republican Party would totally dominate politics,” Trump said in a statement via his Save America PAC earlier this month. “The good news is that there are a lot fewer of them now than four years ago, they are an endangered breed but nonetheless, and unfortunately, they still exist!”

“Mr. Trump recently spoke with senators and allies about trying to impeach Mr. McConnell and whether any Republicans are interested in mounting a challenge, according to people familiar with the conversations. appetite among Senate Republicans for such a plan, lawmakers and aides have said, but the talks risk driving a deeper rift between the Republican Party’s most influential figure and its most senior member in the office elected. “

Trump spoke out against McConnell for months.

“I’ve been saying quietly for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics, now I don’t have to be silent,” Trump said in a statement in early August.

A month earlier, Trump said: “Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans continue to lose. He’s lost Arizona, he’s lost Georgia, he’s ignored voter fraud, and he’s not fighting.

Trump has also decided to oppose McConnell in Alaska, where the former president endorsed a Republican challenger to Senator Lisa Murkowski. Trump also pushed former NFL star Herschel Walker into the Georgia Senate race despite private concerns over the running back candidate voiced by those close to the Senate leader.

And while Trump has been the biggest pain in, uh, McConnell’s butt, he’s also made it clear he’s planning to go to war with other Republicans who have dared to cross him.

Late last week, following the announcement of the retirement of Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his conduct during the riot On January 6 at the U.S. Capitol, Trump issued a celebratory statement.

RINO Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who misrepresented his district in the Great State of Ohio, decided to step down after suffering a huge loss of popularity, of which he had little since his misinformed impeachment vote. and otherwise very stupid against the incumbent President of the United States, me, “Trump said. (That sentence is 50 words. I counted.)

Earlier this month, Trump approved a major Republican challenge to Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who, like Gonzalez, voted to impeach the then president for his role on Jan.6. “I strongly support Wyoming’s Republican House candidate Harriet Hageman who is fighting hawkish and disloyal Republican Liz Cheney,” Trump said.

Ditto for his endorsement of Joe Kent, who is running against Rep. Jaime Hererer Butler, who also voted to impeach Trump. “Joe Kent is a retired Green Beret and Gold Star husband running against RINO and incompetent MP Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington State’s 3rd District,” Trump said.

Time and time again in recent months, Trump reserves his most scathing vitriol for members of his own party. This is consistent with the campaign he led in 2016 in which he positioned himself as much in opposition to the presidency of George W. Bush as to that of Barack Obama.

This tension continued in Trump’s post-presidency. In response to a speech by Bush on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in which he assimilated the mentalities of foreign and domestic terrorists, Trump mingled with Bush: “He shouldn’t be teaching us a lesson. on anything. The World Trade Center fell during its shift. “

As long as Trump has some sort of grand strategy – and I’m a little skeptical – this seems to be aimed primarily at destroying the version of the Republican Party that dominated before he entered politics in 2015. What could be more remarkable? The vast majority of establishment types seem to agree with this very much.

