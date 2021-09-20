China’s wealth plans threaten post-COVID boom in European luxury stocks

* LVMH share at its lowest since May

* Burberry shares hit their lowest level in 8 months

* Equity valuation premium down 30pp to 74% from August peak

* $ 120 billion wiped out the industry in two days

* President Xi Jinping plans to redistribute wealth

* The activity of Chinese factories slows down in August

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Sept. 20 (Reuters) – China’s faltering economic recovery and wealth redistribution plans threaten to derail Europe’s burgeoning luxury sector, leaving many investors fearful of buying luxury goods. shares even after their sharp sell-off in August.

Demand for premium products in the world’s most populous country is the main driver of the sector, accounting for a third of sales by European luxury goods manufacturers in 2019 and 28% in 2020, according to UBS analysts.

About $ 120 billion was wiped out of the industry, including Louis Vuitton LVMH owner, Burberry, and Gucci owner Kering in just two days last month after Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled plans for “common prosperity” .

Several analysts used the slide to recommend investors bet that the intoxicating resurgence of luxury stocks from COVID-19, which saw the European sector rise 140% from March 2020 to its peak on August 12, would resume.

However, Chinese economic data and supply chain problems caused, in part, by new local coronavirus outbreaks, dampened the sector’s rebound from August lows, triggering a second massive sell-off.

In just one month, the luxury sector’s valuation premium has fallen 30 percentage points to 74% from its August high against the broader MSCI Europe index, according to UBS.

Some analysts warn that the attractiveness of companies like Hermes, whose Birkin handbags sell for over $ 10,000 and often have waiting lists, will be seriously affected if China continues its plans to tax the rich. and to implement a campaign against tax evasion.

High-end sales could be affected “if higher taxes were introduced on income, wealth, property or consumption,” said Thomas Chauvet, head of luxury goods equity research at Citi in London .

The story continues

Chinese consumers could become “reluctant to buy luxury goods if they fear the tax authorities will come to see them,” said Jon Cox, head of European consumer actions at Kepler Cheuvreux. “It’s probably going to have a negative impact on the performance of some of these companies.”

Kepler estimated that higher taxes for the wealthy could lead to a 10-25% drop in sales in China, affecting global demand for luxury, which is unlikely to be offset elsewhere. This could cause the industry to stagnate for one to two years, Kepler added.

Others are cautiously optimistic.

Aneta Wynimko, portfolio manager at Fidelity International, said her fund remains convinced of European luxury companies but is closely monitoring developments in China as they “are difficult to predict as many recent events have shown”.

“We are aware of a possible change in consumer sentiment towards the luxury segment,” she said, adding that Fidelity was not too worried about a collapse in purchasing power, as it appears that the announced regulations support the growth of the middle class.

Barclays overweighted the sector, citing the recent marked underperformance.

UBS said the steep devaluation meant short-term uncertainty in China was taken into account. There is a “good opportunity to buy high quality names,” he said, mentioning Richemont, whose shares are down 9% since its peak in August.

Historically, amid potential concerns about a Chinese slowdown, the sector has downgraded against the MSCI Europe index by an average of 15 to 30 percentage points, in line with recent repricing, UBS analysts calculated.

They expect China’s tax adjustments to be “modest and gradual,” limiting an impending negative impact on the sector.

(Reporting by Joice Alves, additional reporting Danilo Masoni; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)