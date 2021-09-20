Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana: Indian Railways to provide entry-level training to 50,000 young people; details





Under this program, training will be provided to a total of 50,000 candidates over a three-year period. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’s 75th birthday, the Ministry of Railways launched Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a program under the government of Modi Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. The Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana Center aims to empower Indian youth by providing entry level training in industry relevant skills through Indian Railway Training Institutes. According to the Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, the vision of skills development is an integral part of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under this Yojna, 50,000 young people will be trained in total. The objective of this initiative is to transmit training skills to the nation’s young people in various trades with the aim of bringing about a qualitative improvement. The Minister also stressed that under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, training should be conducted in remote areas. Under this program, training will be provided to a total of 50,000 candidates over a three-year period. No less than 75 Indian railway training institutes have been shortlisted to provide training. Initially, the training will be offered to a thousand candidates. The training, according to the Ministry of Railways, will be provided in four trades namely. Electrician, machinist, welder and fitter. It will consist of an initial basic training of 100 hours. Based on the assessment of regional demands and needs, training programs in other trades will be added by areas and production units of Indian Railways. The Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana training will be provided to applicants free of charge and the selection of participants will be based on applications received online, in a transparent process based on applicants’ marks for registration. Those between the ages of 18 and 35 who have passed the 10th are eligible to apply. However, on the basis of this training, applicants for the Rail Kaushal Vikas scheme will have no pretensions to seeking employment in the Indian rail network. The program for this training was developed by Banaras Locomotive Works. Currently, a nodal web portal is being developed as a single source of information on the programs offered under this program, notifications inviting to apply, study material, lists of selected participants, results selection, final assessment and other details. At present, interested candidates can apply in response to ads posted locally in the initial phase. Soon, online application submission will be opened on a centralized web portal. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

