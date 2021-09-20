Mazars, prevails over the accounting firm, stuck in an unenviable position





The former accounting firm of President Donald Trumps is in a difficult situation.

Mazars USA LLP must support its long-time client while cooperating with authorities who have now accused Trump Organization of tax evasion.

The company could choose to end its decades-long relationship with the Trump Organization. But walking away from a client doesn’t end the company’s professional obligations, nor would it stop investigations into its past work for Trump’s global real estate business.

Mazars can be stuck with Trump for better or for worse. In the short term, the New York criminal case and an ongoing congressional investigation could damage the company’s reputation. Partners may leave, clients may move to another CPA firm, revenues may collapse.

But there is also an opportunity to strengthen the company’s reputation and position among the top 30 companies in the country by standing by its customer and its work.

Accounting firms are going to have clients who are struggling of one kind or another. And the test of whether that accounting firm can be a trusted business partner for a company is how it handles that situation, said Jon Baumunk, professor of accounting ethics at San Diego State University.

Professional duty

Mazars declined to comment on the impact the criminal charges against the Trump organization have had on the company, nor its current business relationship with the real estate developer.

Due to our professional obligations in the industry, Mazars cannot discuss any current or former client, the state of our relationships or the nature of our services in a public forum without the client’s consent or as required. by the law. We remain committed to fulfilling all of our professional and legal obligations, the firm said in a statement.

Mazars complied with a subpoena to appear before the New York grand jury, turning over more than eight years of files relating to former President Donald Trump’s personal and professional tax returns to state prosecutors. The related files remain disputed as part of a congressional inquiry into Trump’s finances.

Court orders are one of the few exceptions to the rules of accounting ethics that typically require companies to protect confidential customer information.

But these ethical rules don’t prevent the company from ending a customer relationship, an option a company should consider if a customer posed a threat to its reputation, said Joe Schroeder, associate professor of accounting at the ‘Indiana University.

And right now, the Mazars brand is being wronged because of its association with Trump, he said.

The only thing you sell is your reputation, he said of CPA firms. And the minute your reputation is questioned, it will be difficult for you to do business.

When to walk or stay

Risks to a company’s reputation can spread. Clients may not want to be associated with a firm or its controversial client and might find a new CPA firm to protect their own brand. Others may leave to minimize the risk of investigators starting to probe their own tax returns, he said.

The risks could also trickle down to partners in the business, who could also decide they don’t want to be associated with the business and move elsewhere, he said.

Both could lead to lower revenues for the business.

The company now has 11 offices across the United States and around 100 partners, and reported sales of $ 218 million last year. Mazars USA, which is part of the Belgium-based global network, has lost ground among America’s top companies in recent years, losing partners and dropping from 24th to 26th place despite revenue gains, according to Accounting’s annual ranking. Todays. Top 100 companies.

Mazars, through a series of mergers stretching back decades, essentially inherited the Donald Trumps business from his father Fred, according to a story from Pro Publica.

Clients facing investigations or litigation most need the help of professionals such as accountants and lawyers, said Michael Dell, public accountancy lawyer at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP.

People have a right to a lawyer, Dell said. Just because a client is controversial or under investigation does not mean that you should or have a professional responsibility to abandon them.

Accountants’ duty to protect the confidential records of a former client does not end when fees stop being paid, and the work the firm does remains their job, Dell said.

These obligations are set out in the Professional Code of Conduct, an ethics manual often incorporated into state laws and regulations that govern public accountancy. Violations could cost a CPA their license.

Rare criminal charges

Mazars is unlikely to face criminal charges, said Cliff Capdevielle, general counsel at Moskowitz LLP. There is very little risk of being charged criminally against a tax preparer unless he has both sets of books and has reported something wrong. And that hardly ever happens, he says.

A tax preparer role is limited to receiving the customer’s figures and filing them in the tax return. The customer is ultimately responsible for the accuracy of this information. But providing tax planning advice could expose a business to fines or penalties, said Allison Koester, a business tax researcher at Georgetown University.

The Trump Organization and its former CFO face tax evasion charges for what prosecutors have described as a 15-plus-year tax regime designed to under-report taxable income and benefits paid to certain employees, thereby reducing the tax bill for both employees and the business.

It is not unusual, during a tax investigation, for authorities to collect testimony from accountants who carried out this work. But these investigations do not always result in accusations or allegations of wrongdoing on the part of these outside professionals, Dell said.

It is also not uncommon for a taxpayer to claim that he simply followed the advice of his hired CPA firm and for the firm to say that he relied on the information provided by the client. There will be fingers, said Jack Barcal, associate professor of taxation at USC Marshall School of Business.

Such a defense strategy might fail if that outside consultant or accountant did not have all the information he needed to properly advise the client, which prosecutors would want to know before laying charges, said David Sharfstein, a former federal tax attorney who is now a partner of Hogan Lovells US LLP.

Criminal charges against America’s largest accounting firms are rare, although the Big Four accounting firms have each faced serious scrutiny from the federal government for their tax planning work over the years.

KPMG LLP has avoided prosecution for a massive tax shelter plan after agreeing to a $ 456 million settlement with the Justice Department in 2005. But it’s the specter of Arthur Andersens’ collapse that still haunts the accounting industry two decades later.

This company was struggling under the weight of a series of costly regulations related to its audit work, but a criminal conviction, though later overturned, related to its audit client Enron Corp. sealed the fate of the company. The case is a vivid example of how lucrative clients can distort the judgment and ethics of accountants.

Businesses with a smaller portfolio may feel more pressure to accommodate the demands of a large client. Is the money worth the potential damage to their reputation and exposure to litigation, Schroeder said.

