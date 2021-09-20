A lasting Islam: the Indonesian presidency of the G20 will focus on “the soul of Islam”

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas set the bar high for President Joko Widodo and Nahdlatul Ulama, the religious backbone of the Widodo government, when he presented his country’s presidency agenda to the G20.

Speaking at the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna In mid-September, as Italy prepared to hand over its presidency to Indonesia, Qoumas also challenged Indonesian competitors in the Middle East in a battle to define to what extent Islam incorporates the principles of tolerance, pluralism, gender equality, secularism and human rights as defined. in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The battle, which is likely to also determine which Muslim-majority country (ies) will be recognized as leaders of the Islamic world, takes on increased significance with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and concerns about the Taliban’s policies towards activists on Afghan soil.

Meanwhile, uncertainty over the reliability of the United States as guarantor of security in the Gulf prompts regional enemies to contain their differences to ensure they don’t get out of hand, placing more emphasis on the soft power projection.

Turkey’s 2022 budget appears to signal changeand the importance that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attributes to this particular challenge.

Emphasis on religious rather than national identity

The budget of the powerful Directorate of Religious Affairs or Diyanet is expected to increase by 20% for fiscal year 2022, giving it greater financial flexibility than the ministries of interior, foreign affairs, trade, industry and technology, environment and urbanization, energy and natural and cultural and tourist resources.

These ministries are essential in enabling Turkey to resolve its economic woes, offset the fallout from the pandemic, and strengthen its appeal as a potential leader of the Muslim world.

The Diyanet, in another sign of Erdogan’s emphasis on religious rather than national identity, recently urged Turks to use the religiously framed greeting “Peace be upon you” (selamun aleykoum) rather than phrases like “Hello” (Gunaydin), widespread in Turkey since its founding as a republic almost a century ago.

Diyanet President Ali Erbas argued in a recently published Turkish-language book,Human religion and religion in the information age, that the greeting “Hello” dates back to the pre-Islamic era. These latest movements suggest that Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leading his country, also a member of the G20, on a path diametrically opposed to that of Yaqut Cholil. Qoumas was arguing in Bologna.

“A truly just and harmonious world order”

The minister argued, contrary to Erdogan’s policies, that religion “has the potential to help block the political militarization of identity; curb the spread of community hatred; promote solidarity and respect among the various people, cultures and nations of the world; and fostering the emergence of a truly just and harmonious world order, based on respect for the equal rights and dignity of every human being. Yet to realize this potential, we must wisely manage the inevitable struggle between competing values, as globalization brings people, cultures and traditions into ever closer contact. “

Qoumas made his remarks as a Turkish journalist called on Erdogan to avoid the militarization of religion. Write inDecision, a Turkish publication believed to be close to Erdogan’s former prime minister and foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who left the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to found his own party, journalist Ahmet Tasgetiren warned that the president appeared to politicize the Diyanet.

Comparing Erdogan’s politicization of the Turkish justice system, Tasgetiren noted that this “weakens people’s confidence in him.” Pleading with Erdogan, Tasgetiren warned that“the politicization of religion and the Diyanet ruins peoples’ relations with religion I don’t think you would ever want that for religion. For the love of religions, please. “

Nahdlatul Ulama, a model for Sunni Islam?

Ruby Cholil Qoumas, the descendant of an influential family of Nahdlatul Ulama and the former leader of the powerful youth wing of the group, GP Ansor, went on to state in his speech that “a major task that awaits us is to identify and ” conscientiously observe those values ​​that the majority of the world’s inhabitants already recognize, such as the virtues of honesty, truth-seeking, compassion and justice. Another parallel task is to develop a global consensus regarding the shared values ​​that the diverse cultures of the world will have to embrace if we are to coexist peacefully. “

Implicitly, the minister noted that unlike its competitors Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey in the battle to reshape traditional Islam, Nahdlatul Ulama, one of, if not the largest, civil society organization Muslim in the world, put her money where her mouth is.

Qoumas noted that a gathering in 2019 of over 20,000 Muslim religious scholars associated with Nahdlatul Ulama ruled that the legal category of infidel was “neither relevant nor applicable in the context of a modern nation state.” In doing so, Nahdlatul Ulama became the first major contemporary Sunni Muslim religious entity in the world to seek to update and modernize Islamic jurisprudence.

Qoumas did not present a program to deal with other concepts of Islamic law that the clerics of Nahdlatul Ulama identified as problematic or obsolete, such as blasphemy. Nahdlatul Ulama argued that concepts like the dhimmi or the people of the book who are recognized in classical Islamic jurisprudence but do not enjoy equal status before the law, and apostasy, had been invalidated by the ruling on the infidels.

The recontextualization of Islam

Undoubtedly, countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where Islamic law is at least constitutionally recognized as a primary source of legislation, even if it is not the primary source of legislation, have significantly liberalized rights. social.

Saudi Arabia has significantly strengthened women’s rights in recent years by lifting the ban on driving for women, liberalizing gender segregation, reducing men’s control over women’s lives and expanding professional opportunities. .

Likewise, the United Arab Emirates announced the latestNovember a major overhaul of the country’s Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabit, relaxing restrictions on alcohol and criminalizing “honor killings,” a widely criticized and religiously conditioned tribal custom that allows a male relative to kill a woman accused of dishonoring a woman. family.

The liberalization of social mores in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates was rooted in civil law, rules and regulations, but neither country, unlike the process initiated by Nahdlatul Ulama, has adapted Islamic jurisprudence accordingly.

In this way, the two Gulf States, unlike Indonesia, seek to maintain close state control over their interpretation of Islam without the intervention of civil society.

The dichotomy raises fundamental questions, notably whether what Nahdlatul Ulama calls the “re-contextualization” of Islam can be achieved by autocratic or authoritarian regimes that seek to ensure their survival and project themselves internationally in a positive light or so religious reform is to be popularly anchored and led by civil society.

Although in government, Qoumas implicitly provided his answer to the question by quoting a poem by Kyai Haji Mustofa Bisri, a prominent spiritual leader Nahdlatul Ulama. The poem, titled “Religion” focuses on the behavior of the individual rather than the role of the state.

“Religion is a golden coach prepared by God to lead you on the path of his divine presence.

Don’t be mesmerized by its beauty, let alone so enchanted as to come to blows with your own siblings over who’s in the front seat.

Go!”

James M. Dorsey

Qantara.de 2021

Dr James M. Dorsey is an award-winning journalist and schola, a senior researcher at the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore.and author of the syndicated column and blog,The turbulent world of football in the Middle East.