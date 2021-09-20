Trump may be gone, but Covid hasn’t eliminated populism | Policy books





When the pandemic struck, newspaper opinion pages were replete with articles predicting the end of authoritarian populism. Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and Jair Bolsonaro surely could not survive their mismanagement of Covid-19? Finally, people were realizing the reality of what these leaders stood for.

Trump may not have lasted, but the expectation that the pandemic could wipe out populism is wrong. Liberal observers have long assumed that populists are by definition incompetent demagogues. But populism is not just about promising simplistic solutions in a complex world, and unlike complacent liberal rhetoric, populist leaders are not incapable of correcting failed policies. The threat of authoritarian populism is compounded by the fact that these leaders are learning from each other, although they are not copying more effective strategies to fight the pandemic, but techniques to deactivate democracy.

Desperate by the rise of populism, the liberals were quick to identify the underlying causes. And indeed, there are striking similarities in the way that far-right populist leaders rule in different parts of the world: Bolsonaro, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Jarosaw Kaczyski, Viktor Orbn, Modi and, hopefully, as a historical example, Trump. But similar results do not prove similar causes. On the contrary, the reason for the emergence of what we might as well call an art of right-wing populist governance is that leaders can copy the best (or worst) practices of others. They are busy perfecting the art of simulating democracy: the ballot boxes are not filled on election day, but between them we see the voting rules manipulated, the media taken over by business leaders who are friendly to the government , and civil society systematically intimidated and therefore election results are rarely in doubt. The Liberals, on the other hand, considerably underestimate their opponents.

Not all populist leaders are as incompetent and irresponsible as Trump and Bolsonaros’ handling of Covid suggests. Their main characteristic is not that they criticize the elites or are angry with the establishment. Rather, what sets them apart is the assertion that they themselves, and they alone, represent what they often call the real people or also the silent majority.

Citizenship Matters India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi wreathed in by BJP leaders. Photograph: Sopa Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

At first glance, this may not seem particularly bad. And yet this demand has two profoundly damaging consequences for democracy: Clearly, populists claim that all other election candidates are fundamentally illegitimate. It is never just disputes over politics or even over values. On the contrary, the populists claim that their rivals are simply corrupt or crooked characters. More insidiously, the suggestion that there is a real people implies that there are some who are not quite real characters who simply claim to belong, who could undermine the political regime in some way, or who are second-rate citizens at best.

Obvious examples are minorities and, in particular, recent immigrants, who are suspected of not being really loyal to politics. Think about Modis’ policy of creating a registry of true citizens. Apparently, it’s about identifying illegal immigrants; but especially in combination with new refugee policies that effectively discriminate against Muslims, its real message is all too clear to Hindu nationalists. Or think of the Trumpists who would never really engage in a discussion with the critics, but simply denounce the critics as anti-American.

Populists reduce political issues to questions of belonging, then attack those who are said to not belong. It is not just rhetoric. Sooner or later, the appeal to real people and the exclusion of supposedly fake people will take its toll on the streets and squares: Trump’s rallies have been linked to a local increase in assaults. The concept of trickle-down aggression invented by feminist philosopher Kate Manne captures this dynamic.

In Hungary, Orbn has long provided a model on how to stretch laws to the maximum to create flexible courts and media.

Populist leaders present themselves as the great champions of people’s empowerment, yet still exclude certain individuals. The shameless attempts by American Republicans to suppress the vote (and corrupt the election results) play on the feeling that the real America is white and Christian and that blacks and browns shouldn’t really get involved in politics in the first place. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro is preparing to repeat Trump-style claims about a stolen election, if he loses the vote next year; he will have learned that beyond questioning the legitimacy of those who do not vote for you, bringing at least some of the military to your side could be decisive.

Leading the way Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn. Photograph: Darko Bandi / AP

In Hungary, Orbn has long provided a model from which others can learn to push the boundaries of the law in order to create flexible courts and media organizations. They may also study subtle tactics to deceive the EU and the Council of Europe long enough to consolidate partisan advantages.

When the Polish Law and Justice Party returned to power in 2015, it might turn to Orbns’ manual on how to build an autocracy in front of the EU. Like the Hungarian leader, he learned the lesson that in his first term he wasted his political capital on cultural wars, instead of seizing independent institutions. To stay in power, you have to control the justice system, the electoral system and television especially once this has happened, you can wage wars of cultures and incite hatred against minorities to their heart’s content.

None of this is to say that the new authoritarian systems are invincible, but we need to better understand their innovative techniques. Some are so dangerous because they are becoming more technologically sophisticated: Pegasus spyware, the use of private companies to spread disinformation, or the heavy use of social media by executives like Modi. (the world’s most tech-savvy populist) are just the most obvious. instances. However, the ability of authoritarians to deactivate democracy is even more dangerous than digital autocracy, while offering democratic-sounding justifications for their actions.

What is happening in the United States and the United Kingdom is a prime example. Pressure from the Johnson government to make the presentation of a voter card mandatory may seem reasonable on paper: no one is against preventing voter fraud. Northern Ireland has already put such measures in place, as have countries on the continent. But, as we should have realized now, legal measures can be deployed to, in effect, reduce demonstrations, the body politic, for partisan purposes: minorities, the unemployed and especially the poor without permits. driving and passports for traveling abroad most likely do not have the time and resources to obtain the required identification documents. We have also learned the hard way that staffing election commissions is not a bureaucratic trifle (as Tom Stoppard observed long ago, it is not voting that is democracy, it is counting), but can be the difference between keeping and losing democracy.

Why do populists get away with these kinds of measures so often? We have not understood the extent to which they have succeeded in enforcing their distorted understanding of basic democratic practices. The vast majority of those who identify as Republicans view the vote as a privilege of responsibilities, while Democrats respect it as an unconditional right.

It is not true that masses of people aspire to strong men and turn away from democracy. But it has become easier to simulate democracy. This is partly because defenders of democracy have failed to defend its basic tenets, and partly because they continue to underestimate their opponents.

Jan-Werner Mller is Professor of Social Sciences at Princeton University. His latest book, Democracy Rules, is published by Allen Lane.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/sep/20/trump-may-be-gone-but-covid-has-not-seen-off-populism

