Indian farmers remain rebellious, one year after passage of black laws | Agricultural news

New Delhi, India It’s a humid and sweaty morning. The nearby drain, overflowing with monsoon rains overnight, stinks. A few meters away, pigs are rummaging in the rubbish.

But the weather or the stench doesn’t dissuade Bapu Nishtar Singh, who has been protesting for nearly 10 months against a set of farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government in September last year.

The 85-year-old from Ludhiana district in Punjab state is among thousands of farmers from across India camping in Singhu, outside the capital New Delhi, the epicenter of National protests that have posed the biggest challenge for Modi since coming to power seven years ago.

Last September, the right-wing Modis government passed three laws aimed at modernizing the country’s agricultural system. The government said the laws would benefit farmers by increasing their incomes and giving them additional choices to sell their produce.

Hand in hand with businesses

But farmers like Bapu Nishtar Singh say the laws are an attempt to erode a long-standing minimum support price (MSP) for their government-assured crops and will allow a few companies to control the vast agricultural sector.

Farmers protesting at the Singhu border on the outskirts of New Delhi [Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera]

Bapu Nishtar Singh fears that the new laws will put his 1.5 acres (0.6 hectares) of farmland, on which he mainly grows rice and wheat, at the mercy of companies, a view shared by other farmers also.

We don’t understand why they are enforcing these laws on us. We never demanded them. The government did not speak to us before passing these laws, he told Al Jazeera.

Government says laws are for the good of farmers, but we know they are hand in hand with businesses and laws are meant to benefit them [corporates], not the farmers.

Two months after the laws were passed, hundreds of thousands of farmers, mainly from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, marched on their tractors, motorcycles and on foot to New Delhi. to pressure the government to repeal them.

When they were barred from entering the capital, they decided to camp outside New Delhi, braving areas with biting cold, extreme heat and monsoon rains for months now.

Hundreds of tents have been pitched along three key highways leading to the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where they have set up makeshift kitchens, clinics and even libraries sending a clear message to the government that they are ready for a long term.

Distress on the farm

During those nine months, Singh was home only once for five days to see his sick wife.

Earlier this year my wife called me and told me that she was not feeling well and that I should visit her before she died, he told Al Jazeera. It was the only time I have returned home since November 26 of last year.

As soon as his wife recovered, Bapu Nishtar Singh rushed to join the protest.

The elderly farmer said he didn’t expect the government to become apathetic to farmers, often referred to as annadata or suppliers, by their politicians.

Indian farmers and their supporters attend a rally in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh [File: Rajat Gupta/EPA]

Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), the agricultural sector now accounts for just 15 percent of India’s $ 2.9 trillion economy.

More than half of the country’s farmers are in debt, with 20,638 suicide deaths due to debt and poor harvests in 2018 and 2019, according to India’s National Criminal Records Bureau.

According to Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or Joint Farmers’ Front, at least 537 farmers have died in nearly 10 months of ongoing protests, with most of the deaths from heart attacks, cold-weather illnesses and road accidents. road.

In July, however, the government claimed it had no record of the death of the protesting farmers.

Last month, Haryana police charged farmers with batons demonstrating on a toll highway in Karnal district. The farmers claimed that at least one person died and nearly 10 others were injured in the attack.

The farmers withdrew their protest after the state government, led by the Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, ordered an investigation into the violence. The government also sent a tape-recorded police officer on leave telling police to beat the farmers’ heads.

Eleven rounds of talks between farmers’ unions and the federal government to end the protests have yielded no results. The last time the two sides met was on January 22 of this year.

In the same month, the Supreme Court of India suspended the application of agricultural laws and set up a committee to consult with stakeholders and assess the effect of the legislation on them.

Despite growing protests, the government has repeatedly ruled out repealing the laws.

The day we embarked on a march to New Delhi, we were hopeful that the government would accept our demands and that we would be back in our villages in a few days, he said.

But that did not happen and we are here. But we will not be returning until our requests are met.

Gurcharan Singh, 65, from Patiala district in Punjab, has also been in Singhu since the protests began.

Unless and until the government reverses black laws, we will not budge from here, Gurcharan Singh told Al Jazeera.

Gurcharan Singh from Patiala, Punjab, demonstrating at the Singh border outside New Delhi [Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera]

According to food and trade policy analyst Davinder Sharma, the principles on which farm laws are based have failed to improve the incomes of farmers around the world.

In all rich countries, farmers are suffering. The agricultural distress is enormous despite the market reforms of several decades. My argument is that if these reforms didn’t work [in the United States and European nations], how do you think the same reforms will work in India? Sharma told Al Jazeera.

Sharma said that if the government is serious about increasing farmers’ incomes, it should make MSP a legal right, which means that no trade in commodities can take place below this price.

The second thing, he said, is to rectify the problems in government-designated markets for food grains, called mandis, and expand their network across India.

Opposition Congressman MP Manish Tewari said the government had treated the farmers’ protests as callously as possible.

In a democracy, you don’t allow elderly men, women and children to sit on the streets at the borders of the national capital for a year, he told Al Jazeera.

It is to say the least very authoritarian, dictatorial and completely authoritarian.

Tewari, who is a Punjabi politician, said the government thinks it tires these people but does not know the spirit of the Punjabis.

Ragbir Singh, left, of the Indian Farmers Association said they will campaign against BJP in state polls [Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera]

Ragbir Singh of the Indian Farmers Association said they will campaign against the BJP in the upcoming regional elections early next year, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.

In the next polls in Uttar Pradesh, we’ll be traveling across the state and campaigning against BJP. The party will have to pay for its anti-farmer laws, he said.

BJP spokesman Syed Zafar Islam rejected the farmers’ accusations, saying their campaign against the BJP would not affect election results.

Not all farmers are against the three farm laws, but only some of them. And the BJP leadership is more than willing to engage with them to understand the loopholes in the law and are keen to correct them, he told Al Jazeera, saying the BJP was a pro-farmer party that has has taken several initiatives in favor of farmers since its creation. in power in 2014.

But Ragbir Singh questioned the government’s intentions behind trying to enforce laws when farmers themselves don’t see them as beneficial.

It is the farmers who should decide whether the new laws are beneficial or not, and not the government, he told Al Jazeera.