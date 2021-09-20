Donald Trump offers “full and total support” to Mike Waltz’s re-election candidacy





Former President Donald Trump has given “full and total approval” to the re-election of US Representative Mike Waltz.

In a statement sent Sunday through Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee, the former president’s particularly early endorsement was enthusiastic about the Republican second term that currently represents (pending redistribution this year) the 6th Congressional District of Florida.

“Congressman Mike Waltz is a fierce fighter for the amazing people of Florida,” Trump said. “As a former US Army Green Beret, Mike works hard in Congress to hold Joe Biden to account.”

“Mike Waltz is strong on China, the border, the Second Amendment and our brave military and veterans. Mike has my full and complete approval! “

Waltz faces no serious competition in CD 6. And according to Federal Election Commission records, he’s well positioned for any challenge that lies ahead.

He closed the first half of 2021 with a seven-figure campaign bank account, breaking the $ 1 million cash mark due to nearly $ 500,000 raised in the second quarter.

In 2020, Waltz defeated longtime Democratic candidate Clint Curtis with over 61% of the vote. It was an improvement over 2018, the year he ran for the House seat previously held by the current government. Ron DeSantis.

Waltz faced both a competitive primary and then a general election in 2018 that saw outside funding and resources pour in for both his campaign and that of his opponent, Democrat Nancy Soderberg. Armed with Trump’s Election Day endorsement, Waltz won over 56% of the vote that year.

CD 6 includes parts of St. Johns and Lake counties, as well as all of Flagler and Volusia counties along Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The district, as it is currently drawn, has a huge GOP advantage. Prior to the 2020 election, 235,000 registered Republicans lived in the district, compared to 184,000 registered Democrats. The region is growing and the district is subject to change during redistribution.

District boundaries and possibly the district number will change ahead of the 2022 election due to the once-decade redistribution process, presenting a potential intrigue. But Waltz’s proven fundraising ability and well-established national profile gives him an edge no matter what the new cards ultimately contain. And Trump’s endorsement is valuable no matter what the cards look like.

