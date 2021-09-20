US political commentator credits Prime Minister Imran Khan with saving thousands of lives in Afghanistan





US political commentator Glenn Beck (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File “He took the initiative to save innocent lives regardless of politics, race, religion or culture”: Glenn Beck praises Prime Minister Imran Khan. “No other world leader we have seen has taken such a step to leverage his position to save the innocent by putting humanity ahead of politics,” says Beck.[PM Imran Khan] was able to make the difference between life and death for those on board the first three planes to leave Mazar-e-Sharif, ”he said.

US political commentator, radio and TV personality Glenn Beck praised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, crediting the Pakistani prime minister with saving thousands who wanted to evacuate the town of Mazar-i- Sharif.

In a Twitter thread, Beck paid glowing tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he had asked for help from civil and political leaders around the world, but that “the silence was shocking.”

“Some calls and requests received a simple yes or no, others went unanswered, but we received an immediate response to our requests from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who then acted according to his willingness to help,” he said. he tweeted.

Beck said he and Prime Minister Imran Khan together have joined forces to save thousands of innocent people who risked death, adding that the two transcend political divisions, national borders and more for the Afghan people. .

“He took the initiative to save innocent lives regardless of politics, race, religion or culture,” Beck tweeted. “No other world leader we have seen has taken such a step to leverage his position to save the innocent by putting humanity ahead of politics and showing how much major religions have in common on the bridge. compassion. “

Beck, considered by many to be a conspiracy theorist, said the prime minister never questioned his motives, adding that he instructed the Pakistani authorities to intervene quickly to help Beck save the evacuated civilians.

“[PM Imran Khan]was able to tell the difference between the life and death of those aboard the first three planes to leave Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan with nearly a thousand civilians on board. A LOT of them are Americans, ”he tweeted.

“As a result of his tireless leadership and the support of Pakistan’s military and civilian resources, three planes were released by the Taliban, who were pragmatic in their responses to adhere to their agreement to let the civilian allies of NATO forces leave the country, ”he added.

The US political commentator said that in the days to come, the world will hear a lot about the lives saved by the Pakistani prime minister thanks to safe evacuations from Afghanistan. He said they are all worth “the time, energy, money, passion and love spent by so many people, organizations and the Prime Minister of Pakistan”.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for saving thousands of people in Afghanistan, adding that his noble efforts should be recognized.

“The United States should collectively recognize Pakistan’s help at this point. We will not allow anyone to forget this moment that allowed America and its allies to keep their promises to those who have helped them without pause. nor reflection, ”he added.

Concluding his post, Beck said there should be no doubt that the FIFA, Afghan women’s football and Olympic teams have been safely evacuated thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his first tweet of the thread, Beck vowed to share the letters he exchanged with Prime Minister Imran Khan on his radio show tonight.

Who is Glenn Beck?

Glenn Beck is a conservative American political commentator, television and radio personality. A polarizing figure, he is perhaps best known for hosting the Glenn Beck (200911) talk show on Fox News Channel (FNC).

He started hosting The Glenn Beck Program radio show in Tampa, Florida in 2000. His first radio experience was a huge success, giving him the opportunity to spread his right-wing political beliefs and, by at the same time, to accumulate huge success across the United States. .

In 2006, Beck was invited by the Cable News Network (CNN) to catch an evening TV show on his Headline News. He once again attracted a large number of people to the show and came out in 2008 to debut a self-titled show on Fox News.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, Beck was known for his frequent attacks on Obama, especially his efforts to introduce reforms in the health care sector.

In 2011, after leaving Fox News Channel, Beck launched a subscription website named GBTV. The website broadcast its radio shows and other original programs.

In June 2012, GBTV merged with its already established website TheBlaze.com.

In 2010, Beck publicly denounced a pastor’s decision to hold a protest in which they planned to burn copies of the Holy Quran.

“Our good Muslim friends and neighbors will be saddened,” he wrote. “This makes the battle they face within their own communities even more difficult,” he wrote in an Internet blog.

In early September, six charter planes seeking to evacuate at least 1,000 people (including over 100 US citizens) from Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan were grounded by the Taliban amid negotiations with the US State Department.

The flights were chartered by Mercury One, a charity founded by Glenn Beck.

