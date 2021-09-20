Jokowi signs presidential decree on Islamic boarding schools, Deputy Governor of Central Java calls for all Islamic boarding schools to be developed





Merdeka.com – Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen wrote a technical study on the ratification of Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 82 of 2021 regarding funding for the implementation of Islamic boarding schools signed by President Joko Widodo. This is done so that all Islamic boarding schools (ponpes) in Central Java can receive heavy funds from the central government. “Of course, Islamic boarding schools have been registered or ratified by the Ministry of Religion, so it is hoped that all Islamic boarding schools in Central Java can be accommodated. We are also preparing a draft regional regulation on Islamic boarding schools, which will be then discussed and proposed in the Prolegda of the Provincial DPRD of Central Java, so that there will be continuity later between Perpres and Perda ”, said Gus Yasin, Monday (20/9). Meanwhile, for the distribution of funding for the implementation of the regional government Islamic boarding schools, he continued, there is also a mechanism. Of course, priority is given to Islamic boarding schools registered with the Ministry of Worship or institutions authorized by the State. “So that later all registered boarding schools can be hosted by the government,” he said. Regarding the pesantren endowment fund, his party considers it necessary to conduct a study beforehand. According to him, the study will further investigate what needs to be prepared by the local government, whether it is the province of Central Java or the regency / city. Meanwhile, Central Java Nahdlatul Ulama (PWNU) Regional Representative Rais Syuriah KH Ubaidillah Shodaqoh said that with the ratification of the Presidential Decree on Pesantren, the allocation of the pesantren endowment fund should be released to each region as soon as possible. . Because he believes that the role of Islamic boarding schools which have a great contribution to the Indonesian nation has often been overlooked. “My advice is that the sooner the funds are disbursed, the better. You don’t have to wait any longer. Because the active role of Islamic boarding schools for the advancement of the Indonesian nation has often been overlooked. right It is time for the state to improve the quality and quality of pesantren education through pesantren endowments, ”said KH Ubaidillah. He also called on all owners of Islamic boarding schools to properly and carefully manage pesantren funds. In the near future, his party will provide assistance in preparing the application for funds for Islamic boarding schools in each district / city. “I hope it is managed properly and uses it with care. Because it is a form of the Indonesian government’s concern for the existence of Islamic boarding schools all over the country,” he said. -he declares. Presidential Regulation No.82 of 2021 regarding funding for the implementation of Islamic boarding schools was signed by President Joko Widodo on September 2, 2021. The Ministry of Religion prepared the Presidential Regulation involving various pesantren parties and stakeholders. Earlier, the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said that the publication of this presidential decree was a big boost for the world of Islamic boarding schools. He said article 9 of the presidential regulations stipulates that local governments can help finance the implementation of Islamic boarding schools through the APBD, according to their authority. Funding is allocated through a grant mechanism, both to assist in the implementation of the education, da’wah and community empowerment functions. [cob]

