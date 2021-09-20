Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus on Kashmir and Afghanistan in speech to UNGA





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 24. During the session, he will focus on developments in Afghanistan and Kashmir.

The theme of the UNGA is “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover From COVID-19, To Rebuild Sustainability, To Meet The Needs Of The Planet, To Respect The Rights Of People And To Revitalize The United Nations”.

Islamabad’s policy regarding the UNGA session

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram said: “We will actively participate in the General Assembly session. He said this while explaining the politics of Islamabad.

He said the world faces many challenges. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic, its devastating impact on the economies of developing countries and the ever-growing threat of climate change. He said these threats coincide with rising tensions between the major powers, especially the United States and China. And also with a new arms race and persistent and proliferating conflicts in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and other regions of the world.

“The General Assembly discussions will cover global issues as expected. And on certain conflict situations, ”said the Pakistani envoy.

Akram said Pakistan’s policy statement would convey Islamabad’s views on major global economic and political issues. As well as on the serious situation in Jammu and Kashmir occupied by India and on the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Throughout the session, he said, Pakistan will draw the world’s attention to the human rights violations in India-occupied Kashmir.

The imperative will be to stabilize Afghanistan, the need to fight Islamophobia and disinformation, such as that propagated by India, as well as to address the economic challenges facing developing countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend several events during the High Level Assemblies week. It will include a meeting of the OIC Working Group on Jammu and Kashmir. Along with a ministerial meeting of the Uniting for Consensus group on Security Council reform. And a high level meeting on Energy.

The Foreign Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts, meet with the UNSG, address think tanks and meet with members of the Pakistani community and business people in New York in addition to the media. Pakistani and international.

YOUNG SESSION

Afghanistan, climate change and the coronavirus crises will be at the heart of the discussions. The high-level hybrid debate of the United Nations General Assembly will begin on Tuesday.

Previously, the United States had asked member states to send pre-recorded messages to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 83 heads of state, 43 prime ministers, three deputy prime ministers and 23 foreign ministers will address the General Assembly in person.

On September 25, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak according to schedule. It’s a day after his participation in the Quad Leaders Summit in Washington DC. President Biden will host the summit.

