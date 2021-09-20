After India registers vaccine doses on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, Naddas advises to oppose | Latest India News





Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national chairman JP Nadda on Monday targeted opposition parties over the ongoing vaccination campaign against Covid-19, saying they should do some soul-searching on their comments on the central program which turned out to be the biggest and fastest in the world. Speaking to reporters after visiting the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) vaccination center in New Delhi, Nadda said: Opposition parties should do some soul-searching their silence on 25 million doses of vaccine administered on September 17. The BJP chairman pointed out that when millions of Indian citizens stood behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful vaccination campaign, opposition parties, over the past year, were making irresponsible and laughable statements. “They should think about the impression they left on society and their role in a democracy,” Nadda told reporters. Read also | Why did they have a fever? PMs attack opposition reaction to vaccination stage 2.5 cr This was Nadda’s second visit to the AIIMS vaccination center since the campaign began in January this year. He interacted with the people who came to the center for vaccinations and the medical staff and thanked them for making the campaign a success. His attack on the opposition comes days after Prime Minister Modi questioned why some political parties in India developed fever after more than 25 million doses were given on his birthday. When interacting with health workers and vaccination campaign beneficiaries in Goa on September 18, Modi said, “I have heard of vaccine beneficiaries developing side effects. However, for the first time, I saw that a political party had developed a fever late last night. after India got its vaccination record. Is there any logic in this? “ Prime Minister Modis’ remarks came after top Congressman and former Union Minister P Chidambaram asked why the government had to wait until the Prime Minister’s birthday to administer record doses. Suppose the Prime Minister’s birthday is December 31, then would the 2.5 million vaccinations have been done only on the last day of the year? Vaccination is not like cutting a cake for a birthday, Chidambaram tweeted. India’s cumulative immunization coverage has passed the 800 million mark with 3,778,296 doses administered in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. Of the total doses administered, 603,666,773 people received the first dose and the other 204,901,371 are fully vaccinated, i.e. having received both doses.

