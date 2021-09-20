EVMa will steal the next polls, alleges opp





ISLAMABAD:

On Sunday, the opposition criticized the government for the proposed use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) saying the move is a “conspiracy” to steal the upcoming general election and make the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) “controversial” .

Responding to Federal Ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said “Federal ministers have lost their temper after the advice of the electoral commission”.

“Previously, the electoral commission had been threatened with being set on fire by a sitting federal minister and now an organized campaign is underway to make the constitutional body controversial.”

Last week, Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati blasted the ECP at a meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, accusing it of accepting bribes to rig the elections and saying that such institutions should be “burned down”.

His claims were supported by Fawad, who later in the day referred to the CEC as “the spokesperson for the opposition”.

Read The use of EVM must be sanctioned by parliament: IHC

Khokhar said the federal government was trying to “tarnish” the image of the electoral commission in order to “rig the next general election”.

“The electronic voting machine plan is actually a plot to steal the polls. “

He recalled that the election supervisor had opposed the government’s proposal to use EVMs and had expressed his concerns about this during the hearing of the Senate standing committee.

He said the CEC refused to accept “government pressure” on the polls in the NA-75 Daska constituency.

“The CEC is trying to restore the credibility of the electoral commission while the federal government wants to control [the election supervisor]. “

In February, the by-elections in Daska were declared null and void after the ECP ordered a re-election in the constituency on suspicion that the results could have been falsified. The ruling PTI claimed victory in the polls. In April, PML-N was declared the winner upon re-election.

Khokhar said government ministers accused the CEC of “isolating” him and making his position controversial. “However, he has been appointed by the PTI leadership in the past for this post.”

“All opposition parties, lawyers, journalists and other stakeholders must stand alongside the electoral commission for the rule of law, constitutional supremacy and transparent elections,” Khokhar concluded.

Separately, PPP leader Shazi Marri said her party rejected the “anti-popular” presidential ordinance imposing an additional tax on electricity bills.

“People are already paying indirect taxes and experiencing inflation and unemployment. They suffer from electricity and gas outages and face a water shortage, ”she said. Ahsan, head of the PML-N.

Iqbal said government officials were trying to “blackmail the ECP”.

Government ministers are trying to blacken the electoral commission by making aggressive statements so that they can have a decision of their own in the Daska rigging case and the foreign funding case, Iqbal tweeted.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded “severe punitive action” against federal PTI ministers for trying to “blackmail” the ECP and “incite” members of the electoral supervisor against the CEC.

Read more PML-N and government continue to fight for EVM

“Imran Khan created the whole fiasco only to pressure and blackmail the electoral commission to rule in his favor in the illegal foreign funding case,” the PML-N chief said in a statement. .

“The government is trying to push the ECP not to release the report exposing the truth about the Daska electoral robbery. The anger aroused by the results of the cantonment surveys is expressed by the ECP of the order of [PM] Imran, ”she added.

Marriyum demanded “strict legal action” under Article 10 of the electoral law against federal ministers who “attacked” the ECP “sitting in the PID simply because they have no answers to valid questions raised by the committee ”.

Inciting members of the electoral commission against the CEC is a betrayal and an attack on constitutional institutions, she said.

The PML-N Information Secretary observed that the “baseless accusations” of the PTI government reflected its “anti-democratic and autocratic state of mind”.

“A government that emerged from the falsification of the RTS is throwing mud at the ECP and is totally incapable of understanding the legal and constitutional issues raised by the CEC and its members,” she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2321045/evm-a-move-to-steal-next-polls-alleges-opp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos