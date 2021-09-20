President Jokowi inaugurates Pasar Rumput apartments





This Pasar Rumput Rusunawa was built at a cost of Rp 970 billion. It is special because it was built according to the concept of “mixed-use development” Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the low-cost Pasar Rumput (Rusunawa) building, with 1,984 residential units and also equipped with an integrated area covering access to market and transportation services , here, Monday. “This Pasar Rumput Rusunawa was built at a cost of 970 billion rupees. It is special because it was built in accordance with the concept of ‘mixed-use development’,” President Jokowi said during his inaugural address at the Pasar Rumput building. According to Jokowi, Pasar Rumput Rusunawa is special, as hundreds of stalls are built on the first and second floors of the towers and have full social and public facilities for residents. Jokowi noted that the market, full of social and public amenities, made it easy for residents to conduct economic activities, such as trading. Related News: President Highlights Indonesia’s Energy and Climate Commitments at MEF The President said that another feature of Pasar Rumput Rusunawa was access to transport routes integrated with TransJakarta services. “The Pasar Rumput Rusunawa is also special, because it is supported by transport routes very well integrated with the bus route and the east-south interconnectivity with Dukuh Atas, thus facilitating the mobilization of residents,” he said. he noted. Related News: President Jokowi Rewards 2020 Paralympic Athletes Jokowi is optimistic that with the presence of Pasar Rumput Rusunawa, the community will have decent and comfortable housing in a strategic location for carrying out economic activities. The President also welcomes the fact that the Pasar Rumput apartments functioned to accommodate those affected by the normalization of the Ciliwung River for flood prevention purposes. “I hope that these apartments would lighten the burden on the community, especially to provide comfortable and affordable housing and help facilitate productive activities in our community,” said President Jokowi. Related News: US Donated 3rd Bundle of 1.1 Million Doses of Pfizer Arrives in Indonesia Related news: PON: 1,500 soldiers and police will be deployed in Mimika

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/190037/president-jokowi-inaugurates-pasar-rumput-apartments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos