Turkey to open first nuclear power plant by mid-2023
September 20, 2021 3:12 PM (UTC + 04: 00)
By Vugar Khalilov
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will open its first nuclear power plant by May 2023, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported.
Erdogan made the remarks during an opening ceremony in the Turkish city of Mersin, following inspections at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.
He described the Akkuyu nuclear power plant as one of the symbols of Turkey’s 2023 goals. Erdogan stressed that the project will significantly contribute to the country’s power generation and reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere.
“Nuclear power plants are becoming more and more important as discussions about climate change increase. Our goal is to take the necessary steps to get our hands on the second and third nuclear power plants. Mersin turned out to be at the forefront of building a great and mighty Turkey. I would like to congratulate those who have contributed to the acquisition and construction of this strategic investment in our country, ”Erdogan said.
Emphasizing the importance of the port and the free zone of Mersin, Erdogan pointed out that the Turkish companies operating there contribute significantly to the economy, employing 10,000 people and ensuring a commercial turnover of $ 2.2 billion. in January-August.
Erdogan said the government has provided TL 364 million ($ 41 million) in credit and insurance to exporters and SMEs over the past 17 months and that the state has supported nearly 26,000 traders, producers and farmers, who have suffered from the pandemic, fires and floods. in the city.
Commenting on the refugee crisis, the president said Turkey has taken all necessary measures to overcome the problem.
“We have welcomed millions of victims who have taken refuge in our country. Mersin is one of our provinces which bears the burden of this great example of brotherhood and humanity, ”Erdogan stressed.
He added that Turkey will not be able to shoulder this heavy responsibility on its own and it is time for other countries, especially for Europe, to share the burden and take realistic measures.
Speaking of the government’s achievements over the past 19 years, Erdogan said 2023 will be a turning point for Turkey and Mersin will be one of the key provinces at this point.
The president noted that, like the 81 provinces, Mersin had also received unprecedented services over the past 19 years. The government has invested 38 billion lire ($ 4.37 billion) in education, creating the University of Tarsus with 5,617 classrooms, dormitories with a capacity of 4,726 for teaching students superior and 61 sports facilities.
“We supported social assistance with a total of 7 billion lire (800 million dollars). We have built 47 health facilities, including 15 hospitals. We have reunited Mersin with our 1,300-bed urban hospital, ”Erdogan recalled.
Speaking about upcoming projects, he said construction of the 600-bed Tarsus State Hospital is underway and tenders for six health facilities, including Mezitli State Hospital, continue.
In addition, the government offered 3,890 houses with their social amenities. He is building 262 houses in Mezitli and 588 houses in Mut for low-income citizens, Erdogan added.
“We have completed the construction of 205 residences, a mosque and a shopping center in Gulnar. The construction of 416 residences, 36 shops, mosques and shopping centers is continuing as part of the urban transformation project of the Chay district of our Mediterranean district. We plan to deliver these residences by the end of the year. We have four national garden projects. We have opened the Mersin Nation Garden and the Muzaffer Yalchintash Nation Garden. We have stepped up our work in Mezitli and Aydincik Gardens, ”he said.
Commenting on the road construction projects, Erdogan pointed out that the crossroads at Chukurova regional airport is almost completed. He added that the construction of the Tarsus, Chamli roads, the Silifke-Mut separation road, the Tarsus tourist center road and the Anamur-Kazanci-Ermenek road will be completed next year.
“We are bringing into service the remaining sections of the Mediterranean coastal road, the Silifke-Mut, the Gulnar-Mut and Mersin-Tarsus junction, as well as the junction of the organized industrial zone of Mersin in 2023”, he concluded. .
