Politics
Boris Johnson claims Mark Rutte offered to mediate NI protocol
Brexit Updates
Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Brexit news.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has offered to mediate in EU-UK talks on the controversial Irish protocol to the Brexit deal, Boris Johnson said.
The British Prime Minister said Rutte made the offer at a meeting in Downing Street last Friday, although Dutch diplomats briefed on the meeting disputed the claim.
Johnson has sounded the alarm bells in Europe, warning in recent months that the UK will not hesitate to trigger Article 16 – the waiver mechanism that suspends parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, the part of the 2019 UK Brexit Withdrawal Agreement which covers trade with the region.
The protocol created a trade border in the Irish Sea to prevent the return of a north-south trade border to Ireland, but demanded high levels of costly and cumbersome controls on goods traveling from Britain to Northern Ireland to achieve this goal. .
Asked when Johnson intended to trigger Article 16, the PM said he was determined to find a solution, but admitted “the current situation cannot go on forever”.
Speaking on a flight to New York, Johnson said the protocol is currently being enforced “madly” and requires “common sense” solutions to be made operational.
<>
Brexit briefing
Follow the big issues arising from the UK’s separation from the EU. Get the Brexit Briefing delivered to your inbox every Thursday. register here.
“I don’t think that’s reasonable, 20 percent of all checks across the EU perimeter are now carried out in Northern Ireland. So we have to fix the problem, we have to fix it quickly.
“I spoke to Mark Rutte the other night who wanted to come over and see if he could referee on this and I said ‘you know, we really want to improve. We are looking for a solution, but it must be one that allows the free movement of goods between all regions of our country, ”he said.
However, a senior Dutch diplomat said it was incorrect to suggest that Rutte had offered to intercede on behalf of the UK with the European Commission or EU member states. “Rutte’s message was clear: ‘Be pragmatic, don’t escalate and speak to the commission that is negotiating on our behalf,'” said the diplomat briefed on last week’s meeting.
Lord David Frost, the Brexit Minister, has warned that levels of control over goods crossing the Irish Sea are “unsustainable” due to the barriers they create within the UK’s internal market, dissuading British companies from doing business with the region.
The government is seeking to make fundamental changes to the protocol, which it spelled out in a so-called command document in July, including removing the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice over trade in goods in Northern Ireland and a “honesty box” system for moving. goods through the Irish Sea border.
London said the trade disruption caused by the protocol had already crossed the threshold to trigger Article 16, but refrained from doing so as it continued negotiations with Brussels on how to implement the protocol easier.
Among the potential improvements to the deal being considered on the EU side is a medicines deal to ensure that the application of EU rules does not restrict supplies to Northern Ireland; a mechanism to consult politicians in the region on new EU rules; and more ways to reduce the burden of agrifood controls in the Irish Sea.
Johnson’s remarks about the need for a swift resolution of the problems caused by the protocol came as businesses in Northern Ireland finalized updated proposals on how to improve it: these should be submitted to Brussels in the coming days.
However, Frost has previously warned that granting additional “flexibilities” by the EU will not be enough to address the fundamental problems caused by the protocol that the UK government wants to address.
A senior British official added that the UK was seeking a comprehensive solution to the problem raised by the protocol and would not accept “unilaterally concocted” solutions in Brussels.
<>
Trade secrets
The FT has revamped Trade Secrets, its go-to daily briefing on the changing face of international trade and globalization.
register here to understand which countries, companies and technologies are shaping the new global economy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ba420c14-58ac-4671-a6e4-bf6c45ca75fc
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]