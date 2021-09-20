India to address issues such as terrorism, vaccines and climate change at UNGA: Ambassador Tirumurti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the United Nations General Assembly on September 25



India will use its voice in the high-level United Nations General Assembly to forcefully address global issues such as terrorism, climate change, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, the Indo-Pacific and reforms UN, said the country’s envoy to the world organization. .

The COVID-19 pandemic and developments in Afghanistan are expected to dominate the 76th session of the UNGA, said the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti. PTI.

Besides the COVID-19 pandemic and its humanitarian impact, other issues likely to dominate the high-level segment of the session include the global economic downturn, terrorism and related issues, climate change, ongoing conflicts in the Middle -East and Africa, recent developments in Afghanistan and UN Security Council reforms, he said.

This year, the UNGA session began on September 14 under the chairmanship of Abdulla Shahid. The high-level week – the general debate – will begin on September 21, with US President Joe Biden speaking to world leaders on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the general debate on September 25.

The 76th UNGA is an important occasion for India for many reasons. India, as the leading voice of the developing world and current member of the UN Security Council, is expected to use its voice to forcefully address global issues.

They include climate change, sustainable development goals, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, poverty eradication and economic recovery, empowerment and participation of women in governance structures, terrorism, sustaining / peacebuilding, Indo-peaceful reforms and the United Nations. We certainly will, as we have done before, said Tirumurti.

He said India has the ability to bring the discussions in the General Assembly into a more cooperative and constructive framework so that we, along with our partners, can oppose any divisive agenda that might be pushed or prevent the existing agenda to be weakened.

This is a role India can play to ensure that we continue to focus on the main issues facing the world and that the rhetoric is not hijacked in favor of narrow interests, he said.

The theme of this year’s general debate is Building Resilience through the hope of recovering from COVID-19, rebuilding sustainably, meeting the needs of the planet, respecting human rights and revitalizing the United Nations.

Mr. Tirumurti said Prime Minister Modis’ speech to the General Assembly “is one of the most anticipated among world leaders. Although what he decides to say is entirely his prerogative and I don’t want to guess, the Prime Minister has always addressed some of India’s participation in three high-level meetings hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on climate, energy and food systems. Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold an informal climate leaders’ roundtable on climate action on Monday with a small cross-section of heads of state and government.

The roundtable will be an opportunity for national leaders to show solidarity and ambition to keep the global temperature target of 1.5 ° C within reach, the UN said.

The United Nations Food Systems Summit on September 23 will lay the groundwork for transforming global food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The September 24 High Level Energy Dialogue aims to advance action on Sustainable Development Goal 7 of affordable and clean energy and towards net zero emissions and universal access to energy.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and senior officials will be in New York from Monday, Tirumurti said.

Jaishankar will meet with his counterparts from several member states and attend the G-20 meeting which will focus on Afghanistan and the G-4 foreign ministers meeting with a focus on Council reforms. security, he said.

The BRICS meeting, which also traditionally takes place on the sidelines of the UNGA session, does not take place since not all of the BRICS foreign ministers will be present during the high-level week.

Mr Tirumurti said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a shadow over this important annual gathering of world leaders.

The slight improvement in the pandemic situation in the United States of America, and the vaccination measures, allowed the United Nations to organize the 76 UNGA General Debate in a hybrid format. However, this is far from a normal UNGA session, he said.

Given that Afghanistan, climate change and COVID-19 are some of the key issues that should be at the center of the UNGA, Mr Tirumurti – asked what India’s attention will be in these areas – said that on Afghanistan, Prime Minister Modi has already made it clear to India in his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit last week.

In his statement, Prime Minister Modi addressed some specific issues relating to the non-inclusive and non-negotiated power transition; need for representation from all sections, including women and minorities; impact of fundamentalism and instability on terrorism and extremist ideologies; increasing radicalization; the impact of the uncontrolled flow of drugs, illegal weapons and human trafficking and the severe humanitarian crisis, Tirumurti said.

We also had an important resolution passed by the UN Security Council on August 30 under our presidency which in many ways sets the benchmarks for the situation in Afghanistan.

We will certainly stress these issues and the need for the international community to address them jointly and effectively, said the Indian envoy.

On climate change, Mr. Tirumurti said India is the only G-20 country on track to meet the Paris targets.

We are second to none in the fight against climate change and we will reinforce this in our meetings and demand more action from developed countries through mitigation targets, climate finance and technology transfer, did he declare.

On vaccines, India will strengthen the many initiatives it has taken to ensure equity in vaccines and ensure their availability for developing countries that have not yet been integrated into this framework. In the Security Council, we have so far played an important role in asserting our views and our experience on certain critical peace and security issues facing us. We have served as a bridge to bring together opposing views, added Tirumurti.