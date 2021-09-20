Jokowi publishes presidential regulations on great national sports design





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi published Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 86 of 2021 concerning the grand design of national sports. The presidential decree was stipulated by Jokowi on September 9, 2021. “DBON aims to improve sports culture in the community; increase the capacity, synergy and productivity of national successful sports; and promote a national sports-based economy,” wrote Article 2 of the presidential regulations quoted on Monday ( 20/19). In addition, DBON serves to provide guidance to central government, provincial governments, municipal district governments, sports organizations, major sports branch organizations, business and industry, academics, media and the public. in the implementation of national sports. “So that the development of national sports can take place in an effective, efficient, superior, measurable, responsible, systematic and sustainable manner”, we read in the presidential regulations. Then, article 3 of the DBON contains the vision and mission, principles, goals and objectives, policies and strategies and the DBON roadmap. The targeted roadmap is established in five stages for the period 2021-2045 on the basis of the DBON period. “The first stage is 2021-2024, the second stage is 2025-2029, the third stage is 2030-2034, the fourth stage is 2035-2039 and the fifth stage is 2040-2045,” wrote the presidential decree. This DBON includes recreational sports, educational sports, achievement sports and the sports industry. The coordination of the implementation of the DBON is ensured by the central government, the provincial governments and the regional governments of the regencies / cities in a synergistic way with the sports organizations, businesses and industry, communities, individuals, academics and the media. “Provincial regional governments or municipal district governments are obliged to manage at least 1 (one) leading sports branch based on DBON,” the presidential regulations read. In addition, in article 7, in order to organize the DBON at the central level, a Central Coordination Team is set up. The Central Coordination Team is responsible for: a. coordinate, synchronize and integrate the implementation of DBON;

b. coordinate the planning, supervision, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and reporting of DBON implementation; and vs. coordinate the institutional capacity building of the provincial government and municipal district governments in the implementation of the DBON. Article 8 The central coordination team is made up of:

a. president: vice-president;

b. vice-president: the minister who coordinates, synchronizes and controls the affairs of the ministry in the administration of the government in the field of human and cultural development;

vs. director general and member: Minister; [ded]

