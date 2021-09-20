President Joko Widodo Forms National Movement Proudly Made in Indonesia Team





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Decree number 15 of 2021 concerning the team of the national movement Proudly Made in Indonesia (Gernas BBI) chaired by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan . “To further encourage the strengthening of national economic growth by strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises, including small and medium industries, the National Movement for the Pride of Made in Indonesia was launched on May 14, 2020,” said Presidential Decree No.15 of 2021 which was viewed from the State Ministry Secretariat website in Jakarta on Monday. In the presidential decree stipulated on September 8, 2021, it was stated that the implementation of the Proudly Made in Indonesia national movement needed support in the form of data collection, training, access to capital, market expansion, campaign implementation, budgeting and economic development. stimulus. The composition of the BBI Gernas team is: a. President: Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment

b. Vice-president:

1. Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs;

2. Governor of the Bank of Indonesia;

3. Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Financial Services Authority;

vs. Daily President: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy l Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency;

D. Vice-president of the Daily: Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises;

e. Member:

1. Minister of Industry;

2. Minister of the Interior;

3, Minister of Law and Human Rights;

4. Minister of Finance;

5. Minister of Social Affairs;

6. Minister of Labor;

7. Minister of Commerce;

8. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing;

9. Minister of Communication and Information

10. Minister of Environment and Forests;

11. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries;

12. Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology;

13. Minister of Villages, Development of Underprivileged Regions and Transmigration;

14. Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Head of the National Land Agency;

15. Minister of National Development Planning / Head of the National Development Planning Agency;

16. Minister of State – Public Enterprises;

17. Minister of Transport;

18. Minister of Agriculture;

19. Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources;

20. Minister of Investment l Head of the Investment Coordination Council;

21. Head of the National Agency for Research and Innovation;

22. Head of the Government’s Goods / Services Procurement Policy Institute; and

23. Head of the Central Statistics Agency.

F. Deputy Secretary for the Coordination of Tourism and the Creative Economy, Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment. The BBI Gernas team has 4 missions, namely:

1. Carry out activities to achieve the goal of the Proudly Made in Indonesia National Movement, hereinafter referred to as Gernas BBI, including:

a. Increase the number of MSMEs, including creative economy actors who are included in the digital ecosystem;

b. Increase the number of sales or purchases of local products;

vs. Increase people’s purchasing power, market expansion, access to capital, training, data collection and acceleration of local business cycles through spending on local products; and

D. Economic stimulation for SMEs, including Gernas BBI Creative Economic Actors in accordance with the provisions of the legislation;

2. Coordinate the Gernas BBI program with the Gernas BBI public campaign;

3. Monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the achievement of Gernas BBI objectives; and

4. Reporting on Gernas BB development data. In article 7 it is mentioned that the President of the BBI Gernas Team reports on the exercise of his functions to the President at least once every 6 months or at any time if necessary. In the meantime, all costs necessary for the accomplishment of the tasks of the BBI Gernas team are borne by the APBN, the APBD and / or other legal and non-binding sources in accordance with the provisions of the laws and regulations.

