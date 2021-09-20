Brexit: Boris Johnson says problems with Northern Ireland protocol cannot last forever





Boris Johnson has warned that post-Brexit issues with Northern Ireland “cannot go on forever” as British ministers consider the possibility of tearing up parts of a deal with the EU. The British Prime Minister insisted the UK “was not trying to stir up” the problems ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. Proud of his Irish heritage, Mr Biden has repeatedly warned the government not to undermine the peace process amid lingering issues over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Brexit Minister Lord Frost has argued that the threshold for triggering Article 16 of the protocol, which would effectively tear up parts of the deal he negotiated, has been reached. The UK government has so far resisted what amounts to a nuclear option, but Mr Johnson has been asked if he can take the plunge in the days following his meeting with the US president. “I hope everyone knows this is not something the UK government is trying to fuel for our own political ends,” he told reporters traveling with him to New York for the Assembly. General of the United Nations, in which the Taoiseach Michel will also participate. Martin. Ireland currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council and Mr Martin will chair a council meeting on Thursday. “On the contrary, we want to solve this problem, we want common sense. We don’t want UK barriers to trade in our country and it’s crazy at the moment that the protocol is being applied or used from the way it is. “I don’t think that makes sense, 20% of all checks across the EU perimeter are now carried out in Northern Ireland. So we need to fix the problem, we need to fix it quickly.” He said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte came to the UK last week to “see if he can arbitrate the matter”. “We are looking for a solution, but it must be one that allows the free flow of goods between all parts of our country,” Mr Johnson said. “So to answer your question, the current situation cannot go on forever. “ The protocol was designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single goods market. But the UK wants to rewrite it because of the trade barriers it has created for goods crossing the Irish Sea from Britain. But Brussels has rejected the calls, leading to a kind of deadlock where post-Brexit merchandise grace periods have been repeatedly extended to avoid further shortages.

