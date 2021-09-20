Erdoan: Islamophobia is as dangerous as the coronavirus





* Photo: Anadolu Agency (AA) Click to read the article in Turkish The Chairman and Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan, is currently in the United States to attend the 76th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly tomorrow (September 21). Ahead of this session where world leaders will deliver their annual speeches, President Erdoan yesterday addressed a rally organized by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC). As reported by public agency Anadolu (AA), participating in the event “A Fairer World is Possible”, which is also the title of his recent book, Erdoan said that “Turkey is playing a leading role in the fight against Islamophobia on international platforms “and added: “We are fighting a deadlier, more devious virus. This virus, which is as dangerous as the coronavirus, is called Islamophobia.” “This virus is spreading very quickly in countries which have been described as cradles of democracy and freedom for years,” he said. Erdoan also noted that “Islamophobia has become a trend which disrupts the daily life of Muslims and threatens social peace”. Referring to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations, among others, “where Turkey has worked on efforts against Islamophobia,” President Erdoan said, “We are [also] supporting all kinds of efforts to eliminate all threats against our religion and our Muslim brothers. “ Erdoan’s visit to the United States Ahead of his address to world leaders tomorrow, AKP President and Chairman Erdoan briefly visited the soon to be opened Turkevi Center, located at 821 First Avenue in Manhattan, across from the UN Headquarters. He said the 36-story skyscraper is “a monument of pride that will function not only as a home for Turks but also for the American Muslim community.” In his remarks, Erdoan also referred to a series of organizations such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the People’s Defense Units (YPG) and the FET, which is held responsible for the attempted coup. State in Turkey. Erdoan called on “members of the American-Turkish community to continue to inform their American counterparts about the true face of these terrorist organizations.” Erdoan said: “No matter how small, no lie can resist the sun of truth.” (TP / SD)

