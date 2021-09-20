Politics
Islamophobia has entered politics in the West, says Erdoan
Anti-Muslim hatred and xenophobia, which disrupt the daily life of Muslims, have taken politics hostage in the West, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Sunday.
Erdoan noted that both ideologies have shaped state policies and have become destructive tendencies that pose a direct threat to social peace.
“We are fighting a deadlier, more devious virus. This virus, which is as dangerous as the coronavirus, is called Islamophobia,” Erdoan said at the “A Fairer World is Possible” conference organized by the Committee Turkish-American National Director (TASC) in New York.
“This virus is spreading very quickly in countries which have been described as cradles of democracy and freedom for years,” he said.
Noting that Islamophobia and Daesh terrorism share a common ideological fanaticism, Erdoan said that many countries have normalized the otherness of Muslims based on their names, clothing or appearance. He said the Muslim community in the United States has been particularly targeted in the post 9/11 era, but has successfully responded to hatred through legitimate and democratic means.
You have overcome all attempts against weakening Muslims by embracing your unity and brotherhood, Erdoan said, as he praised the position of Muslims in the United States in difficult times.
Erdoan noted that Turkey has taken a leading role against Islamophobia on international platforms, while calling on Muslims in the United States to contribute more to the fight against racism and hate speech with their experience.
The president cited the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN, among others, where Turkey has worked on efforts against Islamophobia.
“We (also) support all kinds of efforts to eliminate all threats against our religion and our Muslim brothers,” the president added.
Erdoan also said he believed the Turkish community of 300,000 in the United States would be able to play a more active political role in the future and produce representatives at state and federal levels. He noted that the contributions of the Turkish community to American society are reflected positively in the relations between Turkey and the United States, while commending Turkish non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for their work in promoting culture and Turkish history.
Erdoan arrived in New York on Tuesday to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where world leaders will deliver their annual speeches.
Prior to his address, the president briefly visited the soon to be opened Trkevi Center, located at 821 First Avenue in Manhattan, across from the UN headquarters.
He said the 36-story skyscraper is a “monument of pride” that will function not only as a home for Turks but also for the American Muslim community.
The building, which uses traditional Turkish architectural motifs, particularly from the Seljuk Empire, rises skyward in the shape of a tulip and can be seen from downtown Manhattan, the East River and Long Island.
It was designed as a symbolic skyscraper that will add to the New York skyline, one of the most iconic cities in the world, and reflect Turkish culture, history and diversity.
“True face” of terrorist groups
In his remarks, Erdoan also touched on the subject of terrorist groups, the Syrian branch of the PKK, YPG and the Glenist Terror Group (FET) whose supporters are finding a base in the United States.
He called on members of the American-Turkish community to continue educating their American counterparts about the true face of these terrorist organizations.
“No matter how small, no lie can resist the sun of truth,” Erdogan said, stressing unity against such groups.
Regarding FET, Erdoan reiterated that it is a bloody terrorist group that hides its dark face under the guise of deception.
The FET and its American leader Fetullah Glen orchestrated the defeated coup d’état of July 15, 2016 in Turkey in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.
During his visit, which will last until September 22, Erdoan will inaugurate the Turkish House (Trkevi) on Monday, located in Manhattan, directly opposite the UN headquarters.
The old building which had long been used by Turkey as a building for consular affairs and permanent representation was demolished to build a new one. The new Turkish House is expected to eclipse the UN building, the UN Plaza and the United States Permanent Representation building to the UN with a height of 171 meters (561 feet).
Turkish House was designed to reflect Turkish culture and history, with a multitude of Turkish architectural motifs. It will also be an environmentally friendly building with “LEED Silver” certification.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/islamophobia-has-penetrated-politics-in-west-erdogan-says
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]