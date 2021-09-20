Islamophobia has entered politics in the West, says Erdoan

Anti-Muslim hatred and xenophobia, which disrupt the daily life of Muslims, have taken politics hostage in the West, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Sunday.

Erdoan noted that both ideologies have shaped state policies and have become destructive tendencies that pose a direct threat to social peace.

“We are fighting a deadlier, more devious virus. This virus, which is as dangerous as the coronavirus, is called Islamophobia,” Erdoan said at the “A Fairer World is Possible” conference organized by the Committee Turkish-American National Director (TASC) in New York.

“This virus is spreading very quickly in countries which have been described as cradles of democracy and freedom for years,” he said.

Noting that Islamophobia and Daesh terrorism share a common ideological fanaticism, Erdoan said that many countries have normalized the otherness of Muslims based on their names, clothing or appearance. He said the Muslim community in the United States has been particularly targeted in the post 9/11 era, but has successfully responded to hatred through legitimate and democratic means.

You have overcome all attempts against weakening Muslims by embracing your unity and brotherhood, Erdoan said, as he praised the position of Muslims in the United States in difficult times.

Erdoan noted that Turkey has taken a leading role against Islamophobia on international platforms, while calling on Muslims in the United States to contribute more to the fight against racism and hate speech with their experience.

The president cited the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN, among others, where Turkey has worked on efforts against Islamophobia.

“We (also) support all kinds of efforts to eliminate all threats against our religion and our Muslim brothers,” the president added.

Erdoan also said he believed the Turkish community of 300,000 in the United States would be able to play a more active political role in the future and produce representatives at state and federal levels. He noted that the contributions of the Turkish community to American society are reflected positively in the relations between Turkey and the United States, while commending Turkish non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for their work in promoting culture and Turkish history.

Erdoan arrived in New York on Tuesday to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where world leaders will deliver their annual speeches.

Prior to his address, the president briefly visited the soon to be opened Trkevi Center, located at 821 First Avenue in Manhattan, across from the UN headquarters.

He said the 36-story skyscraper is a “monument of pride” that will function not only as a home for Turks but also for the American Muslim community.

The building, which uses traditional Turkish architectural motifs, particularly from the Seljuk Empire, rises skyward in the shape of a tulip and can be seen from downtown Manhattan, the East River and Long Island.

It was designed as a symbolic skyscraper that will add to the New York skyline, one of the most iconic cities in the world, and reflect Turkish culture, history and diversity.

“True face” of terrorist groups

In his remarks, Erdoan also touched on the subject of terrorist groups, the Syrian branch of the PKK, YPG and the Glenist Terror Group (FET) whose supporters are finding a base in the United States.

He called on members of the American-Turkish community to continue educating their American counterparts about the true face of these terrorist organizations.

“No matter how small, no lie can resist the sun of truth,” Erdogan said, stressing unity against such groups.

Regarding FET, Erdoan reiterated that it is a bloody terrorist group that hides its dark face under the guise of deception.

The FET and its American leader Fetullah Glen orchestrated the defeated coup d’état of July 15, 2016 in Turkey in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

During his visit, which will last until September 22, Erdoan will inaugurate the Turkish House (Trkevi) on Monday, located in Manhattan, directly opposite the UN headquarters.

The old building which had long been used by Turkey as a building for consular affairs and permanent representation was demolished to build a new one. The new Turkish House is expected to eclipse the UN building, the UN Plaza and the United States Permanent Representation building to the UN with a height of 171 meters (561 feet).

Turkish House was designed to reflect Turkish culture and history, with a multitude of Turkish architectural motifs. It will also be an environmentally friendly building with “LEED Silver” certification.