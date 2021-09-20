Covid recall ‘must be our priority’, says Boris Johnson after calling on UK to prioritize global vaccines





Giving booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly Britons must be our priority, Boris Johnson insisted in the face of growing calls to send vaccines to the developing world instead. The booster program was due to start on Monday after being approved by Britain’s Vaccine Advisory Group last week, with those over 80 and health workers on the front lines for a third dose of the vaccine. Many scientists, including some government advisers and the World Health Organization, have spoken out against the campaign, saying it is morally indefensible to give Westerners a third dose when millions of the world’s poor don’t. have not yet received. The United States supports calls to ensure that 70% of the entire global adult population can be vaccinated by the end of next year. Speaking on his arrival at the United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister insisted that Britain had done its part for the global immunization effort, highlighting the immediate availability of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and the commitment to provide doses to the Covax initiative which helps to vaccinate the poorest countries. Mr Johnson said: We were doing even more now, well, 100 million more by June of next year. But if you ask me, should we stop the recall program for the elderly and vulnerable in this country, well, I’ve looked at the evidence of what recalls can do, I’ve looked at the added protection that they can deliver to people, and I have to say I think that has to be our priority and will continue to do so. But that doesn’t mean we don’t engage massively with the rest of the world either, because we fundamentally agree that no one is safe until everyone is safe. More than 30 million people in the UK, including all those over 50 and younger with a pre-existing medical condition that makes them vulnerable to coronavirus, will be offered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in the coming months , with the third dose coming at least six months after their second.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/covid-booster-jab-priority-boris-johnson-uk-global-vaccines-who-criticism-1207850 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos