Why Senator Mike Lee appears in a new book on the end of the Trump presidency





An account of Senator Mike Lee verifying allegations of electoral fraud by Donald Trump appears in a new book on the last days of the tenure of former presidents.

The book, Peril, describes the parallel efforts of Lee and Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., to personally investigate Trump’s election fraud allegations as Congress prepares to certify Joe Bidens’ victory on January 6 , according to an article published Monday in Washington. To post.

Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa wrote the book which focuses on the transition between the Trump and Biden administrations.

Graham and Lee, who both ultimately voted to certify the election results, took the fraud allegations seriously enough to be briefed on the details, involve their senior executives and call state officials across the country, according to the article. But privately, Graham, according to the book, called the arguments appropriate for the third year.

Lee received a two-page White House memo on January 2 marked PRIVILEGED AND CONFIDENTIAL. It included a claim that Vice President Mike Pence could hand the election over to Trump because seven states submitted dueling voters lists to Congress, split between Trump and Biden. Pence could simply put those states aside on Jan.6 and count only voters from other states, he claimed. Pence then returned President Trump to reelection, according to the Post’s article on the book.

According to the article, lawyer and conservative author John Eastman envisioned this result in a note titled Jan. 6 scenario, which was obtained for Peril and reviewed by the Washington Post.

Lee knew the dueling voters were just Trump loyalists putting themselves forward in some states, in a move Woodward and Costa describe as a social media campaign, an amateur push with no legal status, the story tells . Voters are typically tied by popular vote in each state and need 270 of the 538 voters to hold the presidency.

The authors suggest that Lee, a former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, was surprised that Eastman, a professor at Chapman University law school and former law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas, circulated this theory.

Document in hand, and stunned that the theories about the voter duel still came from Trump’s legal team, Lee telephoned officials in some of the states involved, such as Georgia, Pennsylvania and the United States. Arizona, he told his constituents in a January statement. 27 town hall online.

No one seemed ready to certify a new voters list. At this point, I believed we had come to the end of the process, as we did, Lee said during town hall.

The Deseret News reported on the Lees town hall meeting on January 27, although the senator did not mention some of the details revealed in the book, such as the title and source of the note.

Lee, who advised Trump on his legal challenges to the election results, said Trump’s inner circle has repeatedly told him state legislatures are acting to withdraw or even recertify their electoral vote lists before Congress is called. January 6th.

As we got closer to January 6, I got worried because I didn’t see any of these developments happening, but I kept hearing that narrative, he told city hall, adding that ‘it would obviously have been in the news if it had been an event.

After receiving the weekend memo, Lee said he wanted to get to the bottom of it and started calling state officials in the swing states that Trump had lost.

Lee said he discovered in conversations with governors, attorneys general, secretaries of state and legislative heads of those states that no one was willing or inclined to decertify or recertify their electoral votes.

As Lee concluded that Trump had reached the end of the road at this point, he was even more surprised when the former president’s inner circle continued to argue that Congress can and will change the outcome of the election.

The senator said he had previously explained to Trump, his White House staff, his campaign team and his lawyers that the only role of Congress is to count the votes, unless a state does submitted contradictory electoral vote lists.

And while this has happened in the past, it did not happen in 2020. Election votes from every state came for Biden or Trump. There were no dueling slates.

Fortunately, this rarely happens. It would be a very big mess if that happened, Lee said.

The Post article also mentions Lee saying on Fox News in February that Trump deserved a mulligan a golf term for giving someone another shot at his speech that encouraged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill.

Lee tweeted after the media misrepresented his words.

To be perfectly clear, my reference to a mulligan didn’t refer to Trump, but to Democratic politicians whose inflammatory comments had just been played to me on the air. I used the term only to avoid unnecessarily stoking partisan passions, he said in a series of tweets.

That’s why no one trusts the media anymore, Lee tweeted. Fox News gave me the opportunity to criticize the Democrats’ inflammatory rhetoric, and I refused to do so.

